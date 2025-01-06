ECOVACS Unveils Next-Gen Smart Home Robotic Vacuum Cleaners And Beyond At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ECOVACS' New 2025 Lineup

Introducing DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI with all-new OZMOTM ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology and GOAT A1 3000 Lidar featuring the most advanced multi-technology navigation.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS , a global leader in home robotics, is setting a new benchmark for innovation at CES 2025 with a lineup of robotic cleaning technologies designed to transform home cleaning. Leading the charge is the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, a flagship robotic vacuum cleaner introducing ECOVACS' most advanced mopping system to date: the OZMO ROLLER Mop. This innovative design combines increased pressure and rotation speed with the all-new OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping technology, which constantly self-washes the mop roller while mopping the floor, ensuring no contamination and fresh, streak-free floors throughout the cleaning cycle.

But the innovations don't stop there. ECOVACS is also unveiling a new and improved lineup of robotic lawn care solutions, headlined by the flagship GOAT A3000 LiDAR. This model introduces the market's first multi-technology navigation system, offering the most efficient, hands-free lawn maintenance experience yet. The advanced technologies featured in both the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI and GOAT A3000 LiDAR will extend across the entire ECOVACS 2025 lineup, bringing robotic excellence to even more homeowners in the months ahead. ECOVACS' commitment to pushing the boundaries of home robotics is evident in every product, transforming the way we clean, care for our lawns, and maintain our homes.

"ECOVACS' R&D team is constantly reimagining how robots combine market-leading technology with incredible value to seamlessly integrate into homes," said David Qian, Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS. "Home robotics is a competitive field, but we are proud to be the brand that introduces the most innovative features, often leading the way for others to follow."

The Evolution of OZMO ROLLER: A Decade of Redefining Robotic Mopping

ECOVACS revolutionized mopping technology in robotic vacuum cleaners with the debut of OZMO technology in 2015.

ECOVACS has consistently advanced the art of robotic mopping and has always been setting the newest and the highest standards for the industry. Over the years, OZMO has introduced groundbreaking features like simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, dual-oscillating mop pads, automatic mop-raising, hot water cleaning, and hot air drying. With the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, ECOVACS has reimagined the mopping experience once again, introducing the OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology.



Addressing one of the biggest concerns for consumers -dirt contamination during mopping- ECOVACS ROBOTICS collaborated with TINECO, to develop the OZMO ROLLER mopping technology, setting a new standard for cleanliness. TINECO, the intelligent home appliance brand under the ECOVACS Group, launched its first-floor washer in 2016. Further advancing its technology, in 2019, TINECO introduced the first-floor washer equipped with a roller brush. Now, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI incorporates this advanced roller technology into the robotic vacuum cleaner. The OZMO ROLLER Mopping Technology enhances the pressure and speed of the robotic vacuum cleaner, delivering up to 4,000 Pa pressure and 200 RPM rotation to tackle even the toughest stains. Paired with Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology, the mop roller is continuously cleaned while it works, ensuring spotless, streak-free results across all floor types with minimal user intervention, reduced maintenance, and zero contamination. This new innovation, paired with superior 18,000Pa suction power and ZeroTangle 2.0 technology, DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI stands as the most advanced DEEBOT to date, setting the bar higher than ever for robotic mopping and cleaning.

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI also integrates ECOVACS' latest advancements in navigation and AI for a truly intelligent and well-rounded cleaning experience. The upgraded TruEdge 2.0 technology elevates edge and corner cleaning with its Adaptive Mop and Side Brush Extension, ensuring close contact with walls and baseboards. The all-new TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor creates a real-time 3D map of the environment, enabling precise, collision-free navigation. Complementing this is DEEBOT's embedded laser LiDAR navigation system, which allows DEEBOT to tout a slimmer profile for weaving in and out of tighter spaces and underneath furniture more seamlessly.

Additionally, AIVI 3D 3.0 builds on the evolution of ECOVACS' AI, from basic object recognition-like shoes and cables-to an advanced system that seamlessly navigates complex home environments. By combining 3D structured light sensors with visual and language recognition, the DEEBOT adapts to its surroundings in real-time, enhancing both obstacle avoidance and cleaning efficiency for a more intelligent and efficient clean. Enhanced with YIKO-GPT voice interactions, the X8 PRO OMNI represents one of the most intelligent robotic systems available today.

"Our new releases, led by the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, represent our most advanced lineup yet, and we're excited to unveil them at CES 2025-the birthplace of future technologies," Qian continued. "The first-ever OZMO ROLLER Mopping Technology in the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is a perfect example of our commitment to setting new industry standards. It not only delivers superior cleaning performance with its Instant Self-Washing Mopping technology

but also represents a milestone in the evolution of robotic floor care."

DEEBOT T50 Family: Where Power Meets Practicality

The DEEBOT T50 Family is where value meets excellence at ECOVACS. The T50 Family has shed the traditional top-mounted mechanical LiDAR for

a sleek, front-mounted solid-state LiDAR, resulting in a more compact design. It not only builds on key technologies introduced with the X8 PRO OMNI, including TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning, AIVI 3D 3.0 and ZeroTangle 2.0 technology, but also pushes boundaries of its own tailored to everyday, practical cleaning needs.



Designed as the flagship of the family, the T50 MAX features ECOVACS' cutting-edge BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology), a technology that redefines cleaning capabilities. With its combination of Maximized Airflow and Sufficient Vacuum Level, it delivers a maximum air volume of 16.3L per second and an enhanced suction power of up to 18500Pa. This enables the T50 MAX to increase its Large Particles Pick-Up Rate by 100% and boost its Carpet Dust

Cleaning by 93%, making it an optimal choice for families with large area carpets.

Also joining the lineup is the T50 PRO OMNI, showcasing a sleek, ultra-slim design at just 81mm - ECOVACS slimmest DEEBOT to date. Engineered for tight spaces like under sofas and beds, the T50 PRO OMNI maintains impressive performance and TÜV Rheinland-certified edge and corner cleaning, ensuring a comprehensive clean across your floors.

The GOAT Lineup: Leading the Future of Lawn Care with Multi-Technology Navigation

ECOVACS is revolutionizing home robotics with innovations that extend far beyond floor cleaning, enhancing both the GOAT automated lawn care systems and WINBOT window cleaning solutions. Building on a global reputation for precision and efficiency, including Europe's best-selling robotic lawn mower, the 2025 GOAT series takes lawn care to new heights. With an expanded lineup featuring the all-new A Family and O Family, these models are tailored to meet the diverse needs of every lawn type, combining expert technology with practical, hands-free convenience. Meanwhile, ECOVACS continues to lead the robotic window cleaning market in the US with WINBOT, offering smarter, more efficient cleaning solutions for homeowners across the U.S.

The GOAT A3000 LiDAR, flagship of the GOAT A Family, is at the forefront of this 2025 lineup, blending cutting-edge technology with effortless setup and maintenance to create a simple, hands-off lawn care experience. As the only robotic lawn brand to integrate multi-technology navigation, ECOVACS combines satellite-based RTK positioning, front-facing LiDAR, and camera vision to deliver unparalleled precision. The A3000 debuts this innovation harnessing dual LiDAR, 360° top-mounted scanning, and 3D laser imaging for flawless mapping, systematic mowing, and seamless obstacle avoidance. Its dual-plate cutting system increases coverage, while a powerful motor ensures consistent performance across various grass types, making the A3000 the most accurate and efficient robotic mower on the market, setting a new benchmark in lawn care.

Complementing the A Family, the agile GOAT O Family is designed for smaller, more intricate lawns, offering exceptional maneuverability in tight spaces and complex garden layouts. With 0.7m extreme path passability, TruEdge Consistent Edge Mowing, and advanced obstacle avoidance, the O Family delivers flawless cut-to-edge precision.

WINBOT: Maintaining Market Leadership with Practical Innovations for Every Home

On the window cleaning front, ECOVACS is further advancing the WINBOT series, maintaining its leadership in the robotic window cleaning market globally. The WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI elevates the window cleaning experience with enhanced edge-cleaning, optimized spray coverage, and intelligent path planning for streak-free results. Its innovative portable docking station now features charging capabilities, allowing WINBOT to charge while cleaning without needing to be plugged into an outlet. This innovation makes it easier for homeowners to use WINBOT in outdoor spaces, offering a truly hands-free experience without worrying about battery life. Also joining the WINBOT family is the all-new WINBOT MINI, the industry's slimmest robotic window cleaner at just 2.9lbs. Its compact size makes it perfect for apartment dwellers and those with limited space, providing a practical and efficient window cleaning solution for any home.

CES 2025: See ECOVACS Excellence on Display

ECOVACS is setting the stage for home robotics innovation in 2025 beginning with the simultaneous launch of its flagship models, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI and the T50 MAX PRO, on February 18th. The X8 PRO OMNI, leading the X series, will debut groundbreaking features such as OZMO ROLLER Mopping Technology, TruEdge 3.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning, and AIVI 3D 3.0 obstacle avoidance. Additional details on the X8 PRO OMNI and T50 MAX PRO, including pricing, will follow in the weeks after CES. Throughout the remainder of the year, ECOVACS will roll out additional DEEBOT products - alongside WINBOT and GOAT lines - that integrate these cutting-edge technologies, ensuring more households can access the elevated standard of ECOVACS cleaning.

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI - and other new ECOVACS products - will debut at Pepcom Digital Experience in Las Vegas, January 6th at 7PM PT in the Octavius Ballroom at Caesars Palace. The full ECOVACS lineup of intelligent home care solutions will be showcased with live product demonstrations at CES 2025 in the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D - Booth 52946 from January 7-10, and more CES information can be found here:

ABOUT ECOVACS Group

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Suzhou, China, the ECOVACS Group has developed into a group of listed companies that are driven by independent R&D and innovation, mastering core robotics and intelligent technologies, owning two international consumer technology brands "ECOVACS ROBOTICS" and "TINECO", as well as a complete industrial chain layout.

As a leader and pioneer in the service robot and high-end intelligent household appliances industries, the ECOVACS Group is built on the commitment of being fully people-focused, with a dedication to continuously innovate so that people around the world can enjoy a better life through the benefits of our technology and products. The ECOVACS ROBOTICS brand launched China's first robotics vacuum cleaners DEEBOT and the TINECO brand launched China's first smart wet dry vacuum cleaner Floor One, both of which have won the favor of the global market and built up a wide user base. Currently, ECOVACS Group's products are exported to over 160 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 50 million household users.

SOURCE ECOVACS

