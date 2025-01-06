CLARIOS SECURES SECOND ORDER FOR NEW Hagm BATTERIES FROM MAJOR U.S. AUTOMAKER FOR MODEL YEAR 2028 FULL-SIZE SUV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New hAGM battery from Clarios significantly improves charge acceptance.



Automakers leverage the enhanced performance to improve efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions by enabling longer engine-off durations in combustion and hybrid vehicles.

Production slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 with an annual production volume of up to 745,000 units.

GLENDALE, Wis., Jan. 6, 2025

Clarios , a global leader in low-voltage battery technology, has secured an additional contract with a major U.S. automotive manufacturer to supply its advanced hAGM batteries for a 2028 model year full-size SUV series. This agreement includes some of the industry's most recognized and top-selling SUV models.

Clarios' hAGM batteries are designed to significantly improve charge acceptance. Automakers leverage the enhanced performance to extend engine-off durations resulting in improved fuel efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, reduced tailpipe pollutant emissions, and support in achieving their sustainability goals.

"We recognize the critical role we play in helping manufacturers design more efficient vehicles and meet their CO2 and tailpipe emission reduction targets," said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President & General Manager, Global OEM Customers, Products, and Engineering at Clarios. "This new hAGM battery demonstrates our commitment to continuous innovation and customer-focused solutions."

Production of the hAGM batteries is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 at the Toledo AGM plant in the United States. This contract extends Clarios' prior production agreement , now projected to span seven years, with an anticipated annual production volume of up to 745,000 units for both full-size SUVs and previously awarded pickup truck programs.

Clarios' advanced AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) technology plays a critical role in the automotive industry's shift toward sustainability. These batteries deliver enhanced charge acceptance, increased fuel efficiency, lower CO2 emissions, and lower tailpipe pollutant emissions. Designed to meet rising electrical demands, they are also certified non-spillable, ensuring both safety and reliability.

As a global leader in low-voltage battery systems, Clarios develops, produces, and delivers energy solutions for nearly every type of vehicle on the road today. In addition to its leadership in advanced lead-acid battery technology, including hAGM, Clarios is actively developing lithium-ion, supercapacitors, sodium-ion, and software for low-voltage systems, tailored for hybrid and fully electric vehicles, further supporting the industry's transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Clarios also produces a broad portfolio of battery technologies, including SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition) and EFB (Enhanced Flooded Batteries), ensuring a full spectrum of energy solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers. With its focus on sustainability and innovation, Clarios continues to lead in delivering advanced low-voltage battery systems.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

SOURCE Clarios

