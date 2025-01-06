Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Allu Arjun Blockbuster Sets Sights On Dangal Record Check Film's Total Revenue

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Day 33 : Pushpa 2: The Rule made ripples during its first 32 days at the Box Office and earned an estimated ₹1206.20 crore in India. Although the earnings slowed down as compared to the initial days, the Allu Arjun starrer continues to mint money.
On Day 33, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' earned ₹1.24 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule's ' Day 33 earnings are significantly lower as compared to its Box Office collection on previous days, which ranged around ₹3.75 crore to ₹7.2 crore. Also Read
While industry tracker Sacnilk's estimates suggest the movie's earnings will total ₹1,685 crore during its run, the movie makers have already declared 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' to be the fastest Indian movie to cross the ₹1,700 crore mark.
Pushpa 2 worldwide collection
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' had a worldwide box office collection of ₹1,698 crore as of Sunday, January 5, with ₹268.5 crore coming from overseas.
The worldwide collection for Day 33 is yet to be declared, as per Sacnilk. Also Read
Currently, the Allu Arjun blockbuster holds the position of the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema worldwide, trailing closely behind Aamir Khan's Dangal. To surpass Dangal and become the highest-grossing film, it needs to cross the ₹2,070 crore mark. Also Read
'Pushpa 2: The Rule', has however, survived the release of films like Mufasa and Baby John.
Pushpa 2: The Rule
The star cast of Pushpa 2: The Rule includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles, alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been made on a budget of ₹400-500 crore. The Sukumar directorial has a runtime of 200 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films.
