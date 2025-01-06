Under The Patronage Of The UAE President, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 (ADSW 2025) To Take Place In The Emirate

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, January 6, 2025: Under the patronage of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) will take place from 12-18 January in Abu Dhabi, bringing together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.



As the first major event in the global sustainability calendar, ADSW 2025, themed 'The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress', will connect and empower policymakers and business and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and spark a new era of prosperity for all.

The event will showcase how the convergence of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), energy and human expertise can supercharge sustainable development and unlock a potential US$10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.

His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said: 'Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 will act as a nexus for global business leaders, policymakers and entrepreneurs, leveraging interconnected solutions that build a more prosperous future for all. With three megatrends shaping our world – the rise of the Global South and emerging markets, the transformation of energy systems, and the exponential growth of AI – advanced technologies now provide an unprecedented opportunity for socioeconomic and environmental development. ADSW 2025 must be the launchpad not just for policy but for action, building the connections to supercharge sustainable progress.'

ADSW 2025 confirmed partners include the Department of Energy (DoE), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), EMSTEEL, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Mubadala, Huawei, GE Vernova, HSBC, Agility, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), TotalEnergies, Fertiglobe, 1PointFive, bp, BEEAH, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) and Dii Desert Energy.

For more than 15 years, ADSW has provided a global platform to foster multi-stakeholder collaboration to address global challenges and accelerate growth. It has enabled high-value agreements and strategic partnerships between governments, industry leaders, and clean energy pioneers worldwide, driving impactful alliances and advancing the global sustainability agenda.

Standing at the intersection of bold new ideas and action, ADSW 2025 recognizes the need for widescale systemic change, connecting energy, data, finance, trade, and natural ecosystems to drive exponential, sustainable growth. ADSW 2025 will feature an engaging program of high-profile sessions, forums, partner-led events and high-level networking opportunities.

ADSW 2025 begins with the annual IRENA Assembly, taking place on 12 and 13 January, and the Global Climate Finance Annual Meeting on 13 January. The ADSW Opening Ceremony, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Tuesday, 14 January, will set the scene for the week ahead. The ADSW Summit and the Green Hydrogen Summit will convene global leaders for impactful dialogues focused on fostering collaboration, unlocking investment opportunities and enabling cutting-edge partnerships. As one of the key events under ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit will continue to play a critical role in driving business growth and knowledge sharing. Over the years, the World Future Energy Summit has fostered a remarkable number of transactions, with 450 companies exhibiting in 2024. In 2025, the summit will feature the Innovation Hub, providing space for over 55 entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their breakthrough technologies and inventions to the public.

ADSW 2025 will also feature the annual Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) forum, amplifying women's voices in the sustainability debate and will bring 3,500 young people together with its Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub, actively engaging youth in a three-day program designed to empower them to act, innovate and become climate leaders.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize – the UAE's pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges – will also hold a series of events at ADSW 2025, including the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on 14 January and the Forum & Investor Connect. The Zayed Sustainability Prize honors and empowers those who are spearheading transformative change across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Over the past 16 years, the 117 Prize winners have positively impacted more than 384 million lives worldwide, creating sustainable economic and social development opportunities, and improving access to affordable and reliable energy, safe drinking water, nutritious food and quality healthcare.

Key dates for ADSW 2025 include the IRENA Assembly on 12-13 January, followed by the Global Climate Finance Annual Meeting on 13 January. The ADSW Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony will take place on 14 January, while the ADSW Summit will take place on 14-15 January. The World Future Energy Summit, Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub will take place on 14-16 January. 15 January will feature the Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Forum, while 16 January will host the Green Hydrogen Summit, Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum and Investor Connect. The event will conclude with The Festival at Masdar City on 17-18 January.