Multicom Entertainment Group Enlists Cineverse's Matchpointtm Services To Deliver Its Vast Catalog Onto Content Platforms

Cineverse's Complete OTT Solution – Enables Companies to Efficiently Deliver High Quality Content for Distribution

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Cineverse

(Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced Multicom Entertainment Group has enlisted Matchpoint TM , a complete OTT solution. Through this agreement, announced leading into CES®, Cineverse will digitize and distribute Multicom's catalog of more than 5,000 assets. This includes the app/channel TheArchive , and other thoughtfully curated channels.



TheArchive channel features film and TV gems. From Oscar winners and cult classics to primetime specials and hit series, the channel is the ultimate destination for viewers to find the content they want to watch again or have wanted to watch.

"We needed to scale and grow our business and

Matchpoint was the ideal solution for our needs," said Bryan Crocker, Chief Operating Officer at Multicom, "Working with a company that understands content the way we do made this an ideal partnership."

"Multicom is an ideal partner for our Matchpoint TM services as a mature media company that is ready to scale and needs our unique technology to expand globally," said Brandon Topping , Cineverse SVP of SaaS Sales, who is spearheading the relationship with Multicom. "We've been able to combine our Matchpoint TM end-to-end services along with the expertise and experience of our Channel Development team to ensure Multicom and its channels grow exponentially."

Matchpoint TM is Cineverse's proprietary technology that enables companies to make its content available for distribution in less time and at a lower cost than other services on the market without sacrificing quality. It powers Cineverse's own network of content platforms.

Multicom deal will include all three products of the MatchpointTM end-to-end services:



Matchpoint Bluepoint: Application Development and Management

Matchpoint Dispatch: Ingestion, Management and Delivery Matchpoint Insights: Analytics and Usage

Cineverse develops technology that powers the future of entertainment. Its proprietary MatchpointTM suite of streaming technology and AI tools – first utilized to build the company's owned-and-operated services and now offered to third parties as a SaaS solution – supports filmmakers, media companies, platforms and OEMs.

cineSearch , the AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television, makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself. Additionally, the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts.

Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more.

Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

Multicom Entertainment Group is an independent distribution company focusing on worldwide television, digital media, publishing, licensing and merchandising marketplaces.

With over a thousand episodes of acclaimed television series, movies, and new theatrical films, Multicom's expansive catalog features global superstars in every format and genre. Multicom has established itself as an industry leader, cultivating strong relationships with partners worldwide, delivering broadcast quality content wherever, whenever and however it is consumed.

