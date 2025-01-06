Nanoimaging Services Acquires Proteos, Enhancing Integrated Protein Sciences And Structure-Based Discovery Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

("NIS"), the leading provider of cryo-electron microscopy ("cryo-EM") services for drug discovery and development, is excited to announce the of Proteos, Inc . ("Proteos"), a contract research organization (CRO) specializing in high-quality protein production services for discovery research. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan and founded in 2003, Proteos offers comprehensive recombinant protein and antibody expression, purification, and analysis services in support of both small and large life-science customers. This strategic acquisition joins Proteos' expertise in protein production with NIS's market-leading cryo-EM solutions, creating an integrated offering for customers seeking structure-based drug discovery and protein production services.

John Rigg, CEO of NIS, commented, "We are delighted to welcome the Proteos team to the NIS family and are incredibly excited to solidify the Company's unwavering commitment to cutting edge science and service excellence. This union further establishes NIS as a market leader in structure-based drug discovery and enables us to combine upstream protein expression with cutting edge downstream analysis and cryo-EM imaging to best meet the evolving needs of current and future customers."

"We are pleased to have found a strong partner in NIS that is similarly customer-focused and scientifically driven, and we see a perfect fit between the companies' protein production and cryo-EM capabilities," said Proteos CEO Mary Shuck. "Importantly, this partnership will provide Proteos with additional resources to enhance our services and solutions for our customers. We are thrilled to join forces with NIS to advance innovation and excellence in structural biology, setting a new standard in the industry."

Backed by Ampersand Capital Partners, a global investment firm with offices in Boston and Amsterdam, NIS has become an industry leader in providing cryo-EM services for drug discovery and nanoparticle characterization. Ampersand General Partner David Parker adds, "Bringing NIS and Proteos together is a major step forward in our efforts to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the drug discovery market utilizing structure-based approaches and novel computational models. Whether a customer wants help producing a target protein, screening therapeutic candidates, or generating data to power a computer-aided drug discovery approach, NIS can now provide a one-stop-shop for their needs."

About NanoImaging Services

NanoImaging Services, Inc. was launched in 2007 to provide imaging services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nanotechnology communities, and has since built a client-focused organization with a reputation for expertise, reliability, and collaboration. NIS' state-of-the-art facilities include a range of electron microscopes, sample preparation equipment, and computational infrastructure to support structural biology and nanoparticle characterization workflows. NIS is the largest and most comprehensive provider of TEM and cryo-EM services to the industrial life science market. For more information, visit:

About Proteos, Inc.

Headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI, Proteos is a trusted partner to the biotechnology industry, specializing in the production of high-quality data and recombinant proteins to facilitate discovery research. With a focus on supporting exploratory research, and supported by a highly-tenured team, Proteos has established itself as a leader in the sector. For more information, visit: .

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit

