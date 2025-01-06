Vision Films To Release Dinogator, The Latest Creature Feature From Prolific Filmmaker Jim Wynorski

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A 30+ year veteran in the B-movie filmmaking genre, writer/producer/director Jim Wynorski has made over 150 films across a myriad of genres. He launched his career under the tutelage of his childhood idol, legendary filmmaker

Roger Corman and the rest is history. 10 years in the making, Wysnorski shot this full-length feature on location in one of his favorite locales, Mariana, Florida. The cast ranges from first-time actors to veteran Michael Madsen.

DinoGator holds true his successful, campy, b-movie formula that includes cult classics such as Return of The Swamp Thing, Chopping Mall, Piranhaconda, Point of Seduction: Body Chemistry III, and Body Chemistry 4: Full Exposure.

Watch the trailer here:

Synopsis: When a gigantic, mutated reptile gets loose in the swampy wilderness, the murky waters suddenly become an all-you-can-eat human buffet! Now the scientist that created the beast, a big-game hunter, and a group of tourists must find and stop it from devouring the entire community. With their numbers dwindling, and the hungry creature closing in, they'll have to use their wits to avoid becoming its next meal.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "DinoGator is an instant classic in the creature-feature genre! It is a wild ride that b-movie lovers will embrace."

Filmmaker Jim Wynorski shares, "This is another one of my wild, fun movies, and I've made hundreds! This is a good one and trust me, people will enjoy it!"

Starring: Michael Madsen (Kill Bill), Grace West (Waiting for Dracula), Aaron Groben (Art of the Dead), Lauren Parkinson (Murderbot), Jesse Bernstein (The Rookie), Paul Logan (The Horde), Bryan Clark (Amityville Uprising)

DinoGator will be available on most US cable/satellite providers in the US and Canada, and major online platforms including Amazon Instant, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vimeo on January 14, 2025, followed by DVD at online retailers.

