Davis Commodities Limited Announces USD 2 Million AI Operation Enhancement MOU With QBE.AI Limited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based Davis Limited (NASDAQ: DTCK), a leading global agricultural commodity trading company, today announced a strategic partnership with QBE.AI Limited, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) development company. This collaboration will leverage QBE.AI's advanced AI algorithms to enhance Davis Commodities' trading strategies and analysis capabilities, leading to more precise and profitable trading decisions.

The Power of AI in Commodity Markets

The commodities market is characterized by its complexity, volatility, and vast amounts of data. Traditional methods of market analysis often struggle to keep pace with the dynamic nature of this market. AI, however, offers a powerful solution. By processing and analysing massive datasets encompassing historical price trends, weather patterns, geopolitical events, and economic indicators, AI algorithms can identify subtle patterns and correlations invisible to human analysts. This leads to more accurate predictions of price movements, optimized trading strategies, and ultimately, improved profitability. Specifically, predictive models are targeted to reduce Davis Commodities' input costs by 1% to 2%, a significant margin in a highly competitive market. This project will carry out phase by phase.

A Pioneer in AI-Driven Commodity Analytics

QBE.AI Limited is at the forefront of developing AI solutions specifically tailored for the commodities sector. It provides solutions to enhance operation efficiency. Their proprietary algorithms excel at identifying market inefficiencies, predicting price fluctuations, and optimizing trading strategies based on real-time data analysis. Their technology has demonstrated a significant ability to improve trading accuracy and risk management.

A Synergistic Partnership for Enhanced Trading Performance

This partnership brings together Davis Commodities' extensive market expertise and global trading network with cutting-edge AI technology. By integrating AI-powered analytics into its trading operations, Davis Commodities will gain a significant competitive advantage. This collaboration will focus on:



Enhanced Predictive Modelling: Developing sophisticated AI models to predict future price movements with greater accuracy, leading to more informed buying and selling decisions.

Optimized Trading Strategies: Utilizing AI to refine trading strategies, minimizing risk and maximizing returns.

Improved Risk Management: Leveraging AI to identify and mitigate potential risks more effectively. Data-Driven Decision Making: Empowering Davis Commodities' traders with real-time insights and data-driven decision-making tools.

Quantifiable Benefits and Projected Revenue Growth

The anticipated reduction in input costs (1%-2%) combined with improvements in trading efficiency and risk management is projected to generate an approximate amount in annual net income for Davis Commodities. This represents a significant return on investment and underscores the transformative potential of this partnership.

Mutual Growth and Innovation

This partnership represents a significant step forward for both companies. For Davis Commodities, it signifies a commitment to innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technology to enhance its trading capabilities. For the partnership provides a valuable opportunity to deploy and optimize its AI solutions within a real-world, high-stakes environment. The joint development of AI-driven tools will benefit both organizations, strengthening their respective market positions and fostering a future of more efficient and profitable commodity trading.

CEO Statements:

Ms Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman and Executive Director of Davis Commodities Limited, stated:“We are thrilled to partner with Their innovative AI technology represents a transformative opportunity for Davis Commodities. By integrating their advanced analytics into our operations, we are confident in our ability to further enhance our trading performance and deliver superior returns for our shareholders.”

Ricky Lo, CEO of QBE.AI Limited, added:“We are excited to collaborate with a respected industry leader like Davis Commodities. This partnership provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate the transformative power of our AI solutions in the dynamic world of commodity trading. We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits both our companies and the broader commodities market.”

About Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ: DTCK)

Davis Commodities Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company with an extensive footprint in the global agricultural commodities market. The company specializes in the trading and distribution of staples such as sugar, rice, and edible oils, with a strong presence across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. As a Nasdaq-listed entity, Davis Commodities is committed to delivering value through diversification, innovation, and sustainable business practices.

About QBE.AI Limited

QBE.AI Limited is a dynamic Hong Kong-based artificial intelligence company, leveraging the expertise of a world-class team to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions. The company's team includes seasoned AI experts from leading technology companies such as Google and YouTube, alongside engineers with advanced degrees in IT and AI from prestigious US universities. This blend of technical prowess and deep market understanding, further enhanced by a leadership team with extensive experience in business model analysis and capital markets, positions QBE.AI for significant growth. Specializing in the development and implementation of advanced AI algorithms, QBE.AI offers a comprehensive suite of services, including sophisticated digital marketing solutions and customized AI software development for businesses across various sectors. The company is strategically positioned for substantial growth and is targeting a Nasdaq listing in Q3 2026, aiming to become a leading player in the global AI market. MVPI International Capital Limited is appointed as the financial advisor of QBE.AI Limited.

