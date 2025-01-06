Digital Marketing Trends For 2025: Stackless Data Predicts AI Reality Check And Marketing Accountability Take Center Stage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we prepare for a transformative year in digital marketing, the spotlight is on AI and groundbreaking technologies reshaping marketing accountability. To stay ahead in 2025, marketers must understand these emerging trends and adopt forward-thinking strategies to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

AI hype meets real-world challenges

Any forward-looking discussion worth its salt these days has to start by talking about AI and machine learning. When ChatGPT hit the world stage like an atomic bomb, marketers rushed to figure out ways to use it to generate revenue. Seemingly overnight, every marketing application in the world suddenly had an AI strategy. What that usually meant was that companies overlaid a general AI chatbot on their data and called it a day.

According to Nachi Mehta, CEO of Stackless Data, "On average, fifty percent of company data needs cleaning prior to being usable for AI and machine learning. If you're spending millions of dollars on advertising you can't afford [AI] hallucination that comes with naively implemented chatbots on messy data."

The problem is that general AI, designed for broad, non-specific tasks, struggles in analytical scenarios because it lacks the precision required for analytical AI. Do you want to be 70% certain your advertising is performing or would you prefer 99.9% certainty? Analytical AI thrives on context and domain-specific logic, requiring a clear understanding of business objectives and data relationships. Without standardized data inputs, general AI lacks the necessary focus and specificity to provide actionable insights, resulting in outputs that are often too generic or error-prone for effective marketing optimization. In 2025 marketers will learn that with messy data, instead of generating new sales, the bulk of their AI efforts are just generating more cost and noise.

Marketing becomes accountable

Digital marketing optimization has evolved over the last twenty-five years. We went from brand optimization (optimizing on impressions) to response optimization (optimizing on click through rate) to immediate sale optimization (optimizing on Return on Ad Spend) to long-term sales optimization (optimizing on lifetime value). 2025 will bring true marketing accountability when marketers begin optimizing based on the profitability of individual customers.

"We'll see companies moving beyond optimizing ads on ROAS or on LTV that doesn't include real-world costs," says Mehta. "Companies will market based on the predicted net margin of individual customers."

This shift away from top-of-funnel optimization to a profitability scaling metric marks a material change from the marketing optimization of the past to a more holistic, accountable, and future-focused optimization.

About Stackless Data

Stackless Data consolidates, cleans, analyzes, and activates all your sales and marketing data, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data while slashing data intelligence total cost of ownership by 70% and giving lightning fast time to value.

