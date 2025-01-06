UNITY Biotechnology Announces Appointment Of Federico Grossi, M.D., Ph.D., As Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today strengthened the executive leadership team with the appointment of Federico Grossi, M.D., Ph.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Grossi brings a wealth of experience in clinical development and regulatory strategy in ophthalmology and other indications, most recently having led the development of SYFOVRE for geographic atrophy as chief medical officer at Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

“Dr. Grossi's extensive experience in clinical strategy and a successful track record of advancing novel ophthalmology programs from inception through approval and commercial launch make him an exceptional fit for our team,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY.“Additionally, Dr. Grossi's impressive experience navigating the regulatory pathway for novel treatments is timely as he steps into this role on the cusp of our key data readout of topline 24-week results from our Phase 2b ASPIRE study of UBX1325 in diabetic macular edema (DME). I am confident that his leadership will support our strategic vision and accelerate our efforts to deliver a new class of therapeutics that potentially restores diseased tissue to a healthier state and could provide long-lasting, disease-modifying benefits.”

Dr. Grossi brings over 20 years of experience working in the biotech industry, including R&D strategy, clinical trial design, organizational build and executive management. Notably, he served as the chief medical officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies in serious retinal and rare diseases. Dr. Grossi oversaw the clinical strategy and development programs in ophthalmology, hematology, neurology and nephrology, leading to the approval and commercial launch of EMPAVELI (paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria) and SYFOVRE (geographic atrophy). Over his 13-year tenure at Apellis in various roles of increasing leadership, he was responsible for all clinical development activities including 10-15 concurrent studies from proof-of-concept through phase 3 clinical trials across the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions, established the medical affairs and safety and pharmacovigilance functions and exponentially expanded the team to build a high-performing organization. Dr. Grossi earned his M.D. at the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba in Argentina, as well as M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in physiology and biophysics at the University of Louisville.

“I am thrilled to join UNITY at this critical juncture in the clinical development of UBX1325 and help realize the transformative potential of senolytic treatments for retinal diseases,” said Dr. Grossi.“I look forward to working closely with the team to advance UBX1325, deliver on our upcoming Phase 2b ASPIRE clinical trial data in diabetic macular edema, and advance our pipeline to provide new and differentiated treatment options for patients with progressive retinal diseases.”

