Canadian Prime Minister to announce resignation as leader of Liberal Party

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party as early as Monday, according to a report from The Globe and Mail. The decision comes amid growing dissatisfaction within his caucus and unfavorable public opinion polls, which suggest that Trudeau’s party is at risk of being decisively defeated by the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre.



Sources cited by the Canadian daily indicated that it remains uncertain whether Trudeau will step down immediately or remain in office until a new leader is selected. One possibility is that Trudeau may stay on as Prime Minister for a time to manage ongoing political matters, including dealing with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and the threat of 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods.



To address the potential tariff issue, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly were dispatched to the United States on December 27 to meet with Trump’s team. Their goal was to gauge whether Trump would be satisfied with Canada’s recent announcement of new border investments. While no concrete commitment was made to delay the tariffs, a spokesperson for LeBlanc described the meeting as "productive" and suggested that discussions would continue in the coming weeks.



This political turmoil comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in Canada’s relationship with the United States, with key trade and diplomatic issues hanging in the balance. Trudeau's potential resignation could mark the end of his leadership, depending on the outcome of the ongoing discussions and his party’s internal dynamics.

