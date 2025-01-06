Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing at military positions

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan announced on Monday that Armenian forces opened fire on its military positions in the western Lachin region overnight.



According to a statement from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, its forces stationed near the villages of Zabukh and Jaghazur came under fire from Armenian between 22:00 and 22:10 local time (1800GMT and 1810GMT) on Sunday.



The added, "We would like to inform you that in recent days, units of Armenia’s have fired on our positions several times, and all these incidents have been duly recorded."



In response, Armenia's Defense Ministry denied Azerbaijan’s claims, stating that the report "doesn't correspond to reality."



This marks the first such incident reported by Baku since September 2024.



Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been strained since 1991, when Armenian forces occupied the Karabakh region—an area internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan—along with seven surrounding regions, including Lachin.



Azerbaijan reclaimed most of the territory during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered peace deal. The agreement paved the way for normalization talks and the demarcation of their border.

