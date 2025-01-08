Senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu suggests imposing "deadly" blockade on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Natan Eshel, a senior advisor to Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, has suggested imposing a "deadly" blockade on the Gaza Strip instead of continuing the military conflict. In a letter sent to his associates, Eshel argued that the ongoing war in Gaza was "unnecessary" because it failed to achieve military goals or secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.



Eshel, a close confidant of Netanyahu, made these remarks roughly two weeks before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who had previously threatened harsh consequences for the region if the hostages were not released. According to Hebrew media reports, Eshel's letter, which was circulated via WhatsApp groups, was interpreted as a "veiled message" from Netanyahu himself.





In his letter, Eshel emphasized that the fighting in Gaza should end immediately, as it was not bringing back the hostages or achieving any military victories. He argued that continuing the conflict had no logical basis. He proposed a blockade as the only viable solution, suggesting that Gaza should be completely sealed off, with no aid or food entering, and strict control maintained. Eshel stated that this would either force Hamas to capitulate or lead to severe consequences for Gaza's population.

