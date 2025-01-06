Palestinian National Council Warns Of Consequences Of Occupation's UNRWA Ban

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian National Council warned of the serious consequences that could result from the Israeli government's decision to ban the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in Gaza.

In a statement issued Monday, the Council said that the decision, expected to enter into force by the end of January, represents a dangerous escalation against Palestinian refugees, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which has been enduring a tightened siege for more than 15 months, along with famine and a catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions.

The Council affirmed that this step is part of a systematic policy aimed at liquidating the Palestinian refugee issue through slow genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement, in clear violation of international laws and United Nations resolutions.

It further warned that reducing or ending UNRWA's services would deprive millions of Palestinian refugees of essential services, including education, healthcare, and food assistance, exacerbating their suffering and threatening their lives and future, particularly after thousands of children and families lost their parents and breadwinners.

The Palestinian National Council called on the international community and its institutions, particularly the United Nations and the Security Council, to fulfill their legal and humanitarian responsibilities and intervene immediately to stop this unjust racist decision and ensure the continuation of UNRWA's operations. It also urged donor countries to provide the necessary support to guarantee the continuation of the agency's services and protect Palestinian refugees from the occupation's policies aimed at undermining their legitimate rights.

The Council stressed the need for collective action to save the Palestinian people from this impending humanitarian disaster, the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing, and to ensure their right to live with dignity and freedom in their homeland, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.