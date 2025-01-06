The Blackhawk Group Expands Maintenance Capabilities With Acquisition Of Glendale Aero Services' Maintenance Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackhawk Group (TBG), a premier provider of sales, services, and upgrades for the light turbine aircraft market, today announced its of the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) business of Glendale Aero Services (GAS). This acquisition, the company's fifth, strengthens The Blackhawk Group's Performance Center and underscores its commitment to exceptional service and innovation in aircraft modernization. The MRO business joins an existing network of Blackhawk and AVEX Performance Centers located across the US and will be rebranded under The Blackhawk Group umbrella as a Blackhawk Performance Center (BPC) to further align with the TBG enterprise mission. The Blackhawk Group is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Glendale, Arizona at the Glendale Municipal Airport (KGEU), BPC-Glendale specializes in servicing Cirrus SR series and Vision Jet aircraft, as well as Cessna aircraft. The Part 145 certified repair station, an authorized Cirrus and Textron service center, boasts impressive capabilities, including Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) services and state-of-the-art avionics installations as a Garmin dealer. The GAS Director of Maintenance, John Fisher, will remain at the helm of BPC-Glendale, to maintain the high quality of service that his customers have come to expect.

"Partnering with The Blackhawk Group is a significant achievement for our business," said Fisher. "Our dedication to high quality service and customer-centric operations makes this a natural fit and a mutually beneficial partnership. I'm excited about BPC-Glendale's future and continuing to service the Cirrus and Cessna communities and beyond for years to come."

Strategic Value of the Acquisition

The addition of the Glendale Performance Center marks a significant milestone for The Blackhawk Group. By bringing BPC-Glendale's skilled technicians into the fold, The Blackhawk Group expands its ability to service a larger and more diverse fleet of aircraft. The expertise, CAPS capabilities, and avionics offerings from BPC-Glendale complement the high standards already established across Blackhawk's Performance Center network.



"This acquisition supports our strategic objective to grow our Performance Center network with targeted additions that bring enhanced capabilities and value to our organization, and especially to our customers," said Chad Cundiff, CEO of The Blackhawk Group. "The Glendale facility is renowned for delivering high quality service to the Cirrus community. As one of the largest Cirrus Service Centers in the US, the facility boasts a team that is consistently tested with demanding projects and turnaround times, and consistently delivers on its commitments. We're excited to have the Glendale Performance Center join The Blackhawk Group family and look forward to a bright future together."



About The Blackhawk Group

The Blackhawk Group was established in December 2021 and has quickly become a leader in the light turbine aircraft market. With divisions like Blackhawk, AVEX, and Finnoff, the group delivers unrivaled expertise in engine, avionics, and aircraft upgrades, including aircraft maintenance and brokerage solutions. Its mission prioritizes innovation, exceptional customer experiences, and strategic data-driven services. The acquisition of Glendale Aero Services' maintenance business represents the latest step in The Blackhawk Group's continued growth and commitment to advancing the aviation industry. For more information about The Blackhawk Group and its range of services, visit The Blackhawk Group .



About Blackhawk Performance Centers

With a flagship facility located in Columbia, MO (KCOU), a recently opened location in Broomfield, CO (KBJC), and the newest facility in Glendale, AZ (KGEU), our Performance Centers focus on Beechcraft King Air and Cessna Citation (KCOU and KBJC), Pilatus PC-12 (KBJC), and Cirrus (KGEU) aircraft. Services include comprehensive aircraft maintenance, engine upgrade installations, avionics upgrades, STC development, and more. Explore further at .

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and cooperative. New State prides itself on a long-term outlook, approaching each potential investment as an opportunity to create lasting and valuable relationships with company founders and especially independent sponsors. The firm seeks to invest in market-leading, middle market companies with services-based business models. New State and its affiliates have invested in over 40 companies to date. For more information, visit .

