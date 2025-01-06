Incident IQ Welcomes Tech Innovator Bill Loller As Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management built exclusively for K-12, announced today that Bill Loller will join the company's leadership team as Chief Product Officer, effective January 6, 2025.

Bill Loller brings over two decades of expertise in product leadership with a proven track record of driving technological and organizational transformations. Prior to joining Incident IQ, Loller served as Vice President of Product Management at Discovery Education, where he led the development of cutting-edge solutions that advanced instructional technology and user experience. He was also previously Vice President of Product Management at Turnitin, a leader in helping students write with integrity, and spent four years as an analyst at Gartner Group focusing on trends in the broader technology industry.

“Bill's deep experience in customer-centric product innovation makes him the perfect leader to guide the evolution of Incident IQ's solutions,” said R.T. Collins, CEO of Incident IQ.“His vision aligns with our mission to empower K-12 schools with tools that streamline workflows and free up time for teaching and learning. We're thrilled to welcome Bill to the team.”

“I am honored to join Incident IQ at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Bill Loller.“I've long admired iiQ's commitment to empowering K-12 districts with purpose-built solutions. I'm excited to build on that legacy by leading the charge in designing innovative tools that help schools maximize their efficiency and focus on what matters most-supporting students and educators.”

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Trusted by over 1,800 districts, Incident IQ supports mission-critical services for more than 12 million students and teachers across the United States.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

Attachment

Incident IQ

CONTACT: Gena Ritter ...