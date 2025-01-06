Nectar Acquires Iderive, Merging Analytics Innovation With Industry-Leading Ecommerce Expertise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The combines Nectar's agency expertise with iDerive's powerful analytics platform, delivering unparalleled solutions for brands.

ARDMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nectar, a full-service agency , has acquired iDerive, a data-driven analytics and insights for sellers and vendors. iDerive was created by former marketing executives and Amazonians to provide category insights, vendor fee recovery, & loss tracking, advertising reporting, retail and sales analytics, PO and inventory forecasting, customer lifetime value tracking, omnichannel attribution, and more in a way that is digestible and actionable for brands. iDerive's clientele includes companies such as Franklin Sports, Drive Medical, Therabody, and Ferrara. This acquisition combines iDerive's powerful platform with Nectar's proven success in driving growth through advertising and account management along with creative services.With iDerive, Nectar's clients will benefit from the trove of actionable data and insights unlocked through the iDerive's platform. iDerive's clients will now benefit from Nectar's advanced marketplace management services.Jason Landro and Daniel Katona, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Nectar, were outspoken about the possibilities presented with the acquisition:“The future of the industry starts today with the marriage of best-in-class analytics solutions and industry-leading marketing services,” Landro said.“Now brands can get their Amazon sales and advertising analytics, market share data, profit and loss (P&L), and managed services from one provider while not compromising on quality. Previously, brands would have to obtain these services from at least two providers, typically more.”Katona added, "I'm extremely excited at Nectar's potential with iDerive. The efficiencies gained in driving insights to action will allow us to achieve new levels of rapid, profitable growth for brands."Enhanced benefits:For Nectar's Partners: iDerive's advanced analytics platform delivers real-time insights into customer behavior, product performance, and competitive landscape, empowering better decision-making and more refined marketing strategies.For iDerive's Partners: Nectar's expertise in omnichannel retail offers comprehensive marketplace management services, optimizing performance on Amazon, Shopify, and other platforms through tailored advertising and growth strategies.“This partnership will set a new standard for the eCommerce industry, blending iDerive's cutting-edge analytics with Nectar's expert strategy,” said Youval Peltier, iDerive Founder and CEO.About Nectar:Nectar is a full-service Amazon agency specializing in scaling brands online. Nectar provides advertising and account management and creative services for mid-market and enterprise companies such as Shark Ninja, Colgate Palmolive, Church & Dwight, Petmate, Rich Products, Major Rugby (a division of Cardinal Health), Owens Corning, and more.About iDerive:iDerive provides an analytics platform offering deep insights in order to optimize and forecast Amazon brand performance. It helps brands identify trends, improve efficiency, centralize data across e-commerce channels, and develop data-driven strategies to stay competitive in the eCommerce landscape.For more information, visit

Matthew Durante, Marketing Director

Nectar

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.