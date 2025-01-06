Leading Through Resistance: Dr. Daryl D. Green's Insights For 2025'S Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world defined by disruption and change, renowned strategist, award-winning author, and leadership expert Dr. Daryl D. Green delivers timely guidance for leaders navigating opposition in 2025. Drawing on decades of experience in strategic leadership and organizational transformation, Dr. Green empowers leaders to face resistance with confidence and adaptability.At the ACBSP Leadership Symposium in Chicago, Dr. Green showcased his expertise alongside Dr. Tracy Harrell Dunn, Dean of Benedict College's School of Business, in their presentation, "Moving from Faculty to Chair/Dean: Navigating Leadership Transitions in Business Education." Pivoting from his role as Dean of Langston University's School of Business, Dr. Green shared his firsthand experiences leading academic institutions through change.“Resistance is a natural part of leadership,” Dr. Green explained.“The challenge lies in using it as a catalyst for progress rather than a barrier to success.”Dr. Green's thought leadership stems from a distinguished career spanning the Department of Energy, academia, and global consultancy. His research and insights have been featured in USA Today, Ebony Magazine, and the Associated Press. With a focus on bridging gaps between strategy and execution, Dr. Green provides actionable solutions for overcoming organizational inertia and resistance.2025: Leadership at a CrossroadsThe years following the pandemic have underscored the critical need for agile leadership:. Increased Disruption: Automation and AI are set to displace 23% more jobs by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum.. Employee Disconnection: Over half of workers surveyed by Deloitte in 2024 expressed a lack of alignment with their organization's vision.. Leadership Challenges: Gartner projects a 60% higher failure rate for change initiatives where resistance is ignored.These shifts demand leaders who can balance strategic vision with empathetic engagement, a hallmark of Dr. Green's approach.Dr. Green's Leadership Playbook for 2025Dr. Green recommends six practical strategies for leaders facing resistance:1. Define Your Vision: Establish clear, inspiring goals to align your team.2. Analyze Industry Trends: Stay ahead of disruptions through environmental scanning.3. Leverage Core Competencies: Build on your organization's unique strengths.4. Engage Stakeholders: Actively listen to employees, customers, and partners.5. Use Resistance as Feedback: Opposition can reveal blind spots and opportunities.6. Weigh the Costs of Inaction: Consider the long-term risks of avoiding change.Citing Pascal Finette's Disrupt Disruptions, Dr. Green emphasizes,“When markets shift, so must leaders. Resistance isn't a roadblock-it's a signal to adapt.”Dr. Green is available for interviews and speaking engagements to discuss his 2025 leadership strategies. For inquiries, contact ... or visit .About Dr. Daryl D. Green:Dr. Daryl D. Green is a business strategist, speaker, and noted author. He is the new Business School Dean at Langston University. Dr. Green has been featured and quoted by USA Today, Ebony Magazine, and the Associated Press. In 2016, he retired from the DOE, where he worked as a senior engineer for over 27 years. Dr. Green is an award-winning speaker and author with several published books, including Job Strategies for the 21st Century, Small Business Marketing, and Marketing for Professionals. For more information about this article or business assistance, please contact Dr. Green at ....About AGSM Consulting LLC:Based in Knoxville, TN, AGSM Consulting LLC is co-owned by Estraletta Green and Dr. Daryl D. Green. The firm specializes in strategic planning, digital marketing, and business innovation, offering solutions to emerging and existing businesses. Dr. Green is the Vice President of Marketing, leveraging his extensive expertise to drive strategic growth and innovation.To reach this expert, please email Dr. Green at ...

