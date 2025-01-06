Spectra Adds To Print Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spectra strengthens its print division by adding a 17-year expert, ensuring top-quality materials & seamless in-house fulfillment to save clients time & money.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While Spectra is a third-party fulfillment provider offering services like expert inventory management and distribution, for many of Spectra's clients it all starts with the print division. One of the most important advantages that organizations gain by working with Spectra is the efficiency of communicating with a single provider throughout the production and distribution of their materials. The web-2-print portal is the first step in the proces of getting marketing, seasonal, employee training, and other printed materials into the hands of end users.The key to keeping the quality of these printed materials in line with client expectations is the equipment and expertise housed within Spectra's print facility. Near the end of 2024, Spectra hired a new technician and press operator, Kyle W., to join the print team. With 17 years of success operating print, binding, and finishing equipment and performing maintenance on machines, Kyle is a fantastic addition to Spectra and will relieve the pressure placed on the current team members due to the high volumes of incoming client projects.While Kyle will provide support and maintenance expertise in all parts of the print division, his special area of focus will be high-touch variable print projects. In this role, Kyle will follow clients' detailed SLAs to ensure that mailing lists are correct, identify the features that must be customized for each template, and verify that materials are correctly formatted before printing them and moving them to the next step in the fulfillment chain.Variable data printing projects involve the handling of large quantities of personally identifiable information, and thus data security measures are essential. In his role managing these types of projects, Kyle will work closely with Spectra's data security team to ensure that all protected information is handled according to the company's strict protocols.Strategically based in South Carolina along the United States' eastern seaboard, Spectra offers print, inventory management, shipping, and other fulfillment services to client organizations of all sizes and types. From small businesses looking to self-publish a short run of books to large healthcare institutions that need to execute large-scale mailing projects utilizing HIPAA protected information, Spectra has the personnel and equipment in-house to accomplish each project efficiently and affordably. Interested parties can learn more about Spectra at spectraintegration.

Walter Kohn

Spectra

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.