Trimble And Qualcomm Deliver Precise Positioning Solutions For Automotive Oems And Tier 1 Suppliers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This new integration is capable of supporting Level 2+ and potentially higher levels of automated driving (AD) applications with high-accuracy positioning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers. With the Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2, customers can extend into Level 3 autonomous driving applications, and C-V2X solutions, with the same chipset.

"Continued success between Qualcomm Technologies and Trimble is a testament to our joint innovation and delivery of solutions that help make higher levels of ADAS and C-V2X a reality for the automotive and telecom industries," said Olivier Casabianca, vice president, positioning services at Trimble. "Together we are ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and are empowering our end customers to operate with confidence. While fully automated vehicles and trucking are still in the development stages, we are making great strides in providing technology to meet the requirements of greater levels of autonomy."

The ProPoint Go positioning engine is designed to provide position and orientation data from the fusion of GNSS signals, including globally accessible high-accuracy Trimble correction services and measurement data from a variety of sensors. ProPoint Go provides precise and reliable centimeter-level position, velocity and time information based on multi-frequency GNSS signals and ASIL-C certified Trimble RTXR

correction data. This positioning ecosystem helps companies advance their automated driving capabilities with safety at the forefront.

The Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 automotive connectivity platform features integrated C-V2X direct communications, non-terrestrial networks (NTN), high-precision multi-frequency global navigation satellite system (HP-GNSS) and RF Front-End (RFFE) functionalities to support major operators across key spectrum bands globally.

"We are committed to delivering driver assistance technologies with a focus on achieving automated driving and creating a system

that accurately responds to its surroundings," said Jeff Arnold, vice president, product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our continued collaboration with Trimble allows us to add more reliable

and accurate positioning to our technology stack that enhances our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety and system reliability."

About Trimble Field Systems

Trimble Field Systems develops hardware, software and services that connect the site to the office for key industries around the world, including civil construction, surveying, mapping, automotive, marine, utilities and more. Leveraging decades of expertise and a commitment to driving innovative breakthroughs, we offer solutions that drive digital transformation across your field operations.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

Qualcomm and Snapdragon products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

