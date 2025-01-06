Kuwait Amir Condoles With Jordanian King On Death Of Princess Majda
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Monday to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan over the death of Princess Majda Raad, wife of Jordanian Prince Raad bin Zeid.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant her entry into paradise, asking Allah Almighty to bestow patience and solace upon the royal family. (end)
