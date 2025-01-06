AVTECC Introduces New EV Safe® Certification - A Hands-On EV Technician Certification Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AVTECC EV Safe® Certification is designed for technicians working in the light, medium and heavy-duty sectors.

- David Macholz - AVTECC President / CEOEAST MORICHES, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new hands-on, performance-based EV Safety Certification for technicians is now available from The International Advanced Vehicle Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC ).“AVTECC's EV Safe® Certification is a hands-on safety certification designed to assure that technicians have the skills to work safely on electric vehicles.” Said David Macholz, President and CEO of AVTECC.The AVTECC EV Safe® Certification is designed for transportation technicians working in the light, medium and heavy-duty sectors of industry and encompasses passenger vehicles and trucks, school buses, battery electric transit buses, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.“With safety critical technologies that may pose a risk to technicians, a traditional multiple-choice assessment does not provide the level of assurance required to indicate they can work safely on these complex vehicles. Our EV Safe® certification requires technicians to demonstrate their skills on a live vehicle in real-world working conditions”, said Macholz.AVTECC's EV Safe® Certification is the first in a series of performance-based certifications to be released by AVTECC in 2025. The certification was developed to address the critical safety considerations related to working on and around high-voltage electrified vehicles that pose potential risks to technicians, the related workforce, and potentially to vehicle owners and operators if not properly maintained and repaired.The program was developed AVTECC though engaging a panel of electric vehicle subject matter experts including technicians, technical training managers, field service personnel, technical trainers, and educators from vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent training entities, and higher education.“We designed the AVTECC EV Safe® Certification to be more than industry recognized,” said Macholz.“We have strong interest from the automotive sector in not only recognizing the certification but utilizing it within their training organizations. We believe this assessment will become the industry standard here in the U.S. and abroad.”The introduction of the AVTECC EV Safe® Certification will begin with the training and certification of Assessors in Q1 and Q2 including:January 17, 2025-Chicago, IllinoisJanuary 31, 2025-Orlando, FloridaMarch 7, 2025- Vision 2025 – Kansas City, MOJune 6-9 – North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) Instructor Conference – Detroit MI**Multiple dates and locations pendingThe trained Assessors will deliver the certification to working technicians through accredited industry education and training organizations beginning in Q1 2025.AVTECC was introduced in July of 2024 to“AVTECC is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded to reimagine the way in which we prepare and certify technicians.” Said Macholz.“With advancements in technology such as EV's and advanced driver assist systems, we need to be certain that technicians have the skills required to service, diagnose, and repair these vehicles. AVTECC will provide industry standards, program accreditation, and skills-based certification that provide technicians with a pathway to sustained career success”For inquiries related to offering this certification as an accredited assessment organization please contact: ...To learn more visit .

