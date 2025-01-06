Aggregate In Road Construction Industry Report 2024-2033, Featuring Major Players - Holcim, CRH, CEMEX, Vulcan Materials Company, And Terex

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aggregate in Road Construction Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Aggregate in Road Construction market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The aggregate in road construction market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $735.36 billion in 2023 to $828.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increased urbanization, population growth, economic development, industrialization, and the rise in vehicle ownership.

The aggregate in road construction market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.33 trillion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be driven by smart city initiatives, stricter environmental regulations, increased adoption of green construction practices, growth in public-private partnerships, and urban densification trends.

Key trends expected during this period include increased automation in construction processes, the adoption of 3D printing technologies for road building, the integration of smart road infrastructure, the expansion of electric vehicle charging networks, and a heightened focus on reducing carbon emissions in construction.

The rise in road transportation is expected to drive the expansion of the aggregate in road construction market. Road transportation refers to the movement of people and goods through vehicles on roadways and encompasses various modes of transportation. This increase is attributed to factors such as rising car ownership, technological advancements, improvements in road infrastructure, urbanization, regulatory policies, and the growing need for faster delivery of goods as urban areas expand.

Aggregate materials enhance road durability, load-bearing capacity, and infrastructure quality, enabling the development of larger and more efficient road networks. For instance, in May 2024, the UK Department for Transport reported that between 2022 and 2023, car traffic on Great Britain's 'A' roads rose by 3.3% to 111.6 billion vehicle miles, and van traffic increased by 1% to 24.3 billion vehicle miles. Consequently, the surge in road transportation is fueling the growth of the aggregate in road construction market.

Leading companies in the aggregate in road construction market are focusing on the development of innovative products such as carbon-neutral asphalt materials to align with Aggregate Industries' commitment to reducing emissions and achieving net-zero construction. Carbon-neutral asphalt is designed to either eliminate or offset carbon emissions, resulting in a net-zero environmental impact in terms of carbon dioxide. For example, in March 2024, AGGREGATE Industries, a UK-based construction materials company, introduced Foamix Eco, a carbon-neutral, cold-lay asphalt containing a high percentage of recycled materials. This innovation reduces reliance on virgin resources and minimizes energy consumption during production, while also promoting on-site recycling, lowering HGV movements, and decreasing the carbon footprint, offering a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution that supports net-zero construction objectives.

In June 2024, Aggregate Industries, a UK-based construction and building materials company, acquired Land Recovery Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition positions Aggregate Industries to strengthen its role as a leader in the construction and building materials sector by offering high-quality products and sustainable solutions. Land Recovery Ltd. is a UK-based provider of primary and recycled materials, including aggregates for road construction.

North America was the largest region in the aggregate in road construction market in 2023. The regions covered in the aggregate in road construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the aggregate in road construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

