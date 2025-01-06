Sisodia Blames Centre For Law, Order Situation In Delhi; Slams Bidhuri's Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia on Monday launched a sharp critique of the Central over the poor law and order situation in the national Capital.

Sisodia contrasted the Centre's responsibilities with its actions, pointing out that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges Delhiites to vote for the BJP, his government has failed to handle the only task entrusted to it -- ensuring security in the city.

Referring to the recent shootout in Sangam Vihar on Sunday night due to a gang war, Sisodia highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

"Incidents of gang wars are increasing in the national Capital. Almost every day, bullets are being fired openly. In the Sangam Vihar incident last night, bullets were fired for an hour, leaving two people critically injured and three others wounded," he said.

He accused the BJP-led Union government of neglecting Delhi's security while criticising the AAP's governance.

"The Prime Minister abuses Arvind Kejriwal in front of the people of Delhi and asks them to hand over the Delhi government to the BJP. I want to say that the people of Delhi have already given the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, and the BJP the responsibility of maintaining law and order. But the situation has worsened to the point where news of gang wars and shootings are common. Despite this, the Prime Minister continues to demand control over schools, hospitals, electricity, and water," Sisodia said.

He claimed that the people of Delhi were well-aware of the BJP's "inability" to handle law and order and, therefore, fear what might happen if other responsibilities were handed over to the party.

"The law and order situation is already dire. In the coming times, together with the people of Delhi, we will make Delhi safe. The BJP has failed in this regard. We have seen benefits from initiatives like installing CCTV cameras, and we will implement more such measures to enhance security," he added.

Reacting to the BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial remarks on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Sisodia said, "It is clear that whatever Ramesh Bidhuri says, he does so with the consent of his party's senior leaders. This reflects the BJP's character, where comments on women, including women parliamentarians and Chief Ministers, are normalised, and their personalities mocked publicly."

He urged the Prime Minister to clarify whether he endorses such derogatory remarks made by his party members.

Bidhuri had courted a massive controversy with his remark that he would make the roads of the Delhi Assembly seat“as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks” and his derogatory comment on the change of surname by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Marlena to Singh.

Addressing the CAG report on the AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's former official residence, labelled 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, Sisodia questioned the government's selective criticism.

"Is there any report on the Prime Minister's Rs 2,700 crore residence, the Rs 850 crore aeroplane, or the Rs 10 lakh suit?" he asked.

Sisodia reiterated that the people of Delhi were observing the BJP's governance and remain committed to ensuring the city's safety and welfare through collaborative efforts.