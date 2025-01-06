Sennza Media Feature The Sharp Growth In Outsourcing Of Professional Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sennza confirm strong interest from their readers in outsourcing services and are commencing features on the types of services available.

MELBOURNE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The media blog has been publishing on the web for over 10 years and is committed to meeting client needs in both the information it provides readers and the it uses. As a leading Australian lifestyle magazine, it has a long history of regularly featuring Australian sectors and companies.They have been asked a lot recently to write on trends for growing efficiency in the corporate sector. They have listened to their website readers and the first article in a new series on this is focused on what work corporate organisations and professionals are outsourcing and why.The team has been highly impressed with Australia based CDM Direct who offer a range of flexible and affordable remote staffing solutionsand has asked them for professional assistance with these features.In recent times it has been difficult to find qualified staff at an affordable rate. CDM Direct have staff at all experience levels available for corporates and professionals to access at any time. They can be seamlessly integrated with the client's internal team, which saves time and money while improving productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Clients can also opt for a fully outsourced solution that can also be provided.Learn more about CDM Direct and their array of outsourcing services by visiting their website here:About Sennza MediaSennza Media is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader. It covers everything from health, fitness, home and garden matters to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. There is something for every visitor to their website.Their online presence has been growing sharply in popularity and is experiencing significant growth in visitors to their online magazine over recent years. Credit for this is due to them responding quickly to their website visitors feedback surveys on the content and experiences they seek. The features on advances in outsourcing of professional services are in response to listening to readers.

