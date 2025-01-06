Smart Share Global Limited Announces Receipt Of A Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire The Company

Today, the Board has formed a special committee (the“Special Committee”) consisting of three independent and disinterested directors, Messrs. Conor Chia-hung Yang, Jiawei Gan and Benny Yucong Xu, to evaluate and consider the Proposal. Mr. Conor Chia-hung Yang will chair the Special Committee. The Special Committee intends to retain advisors, including an independent financial advisor and independent legal counsel, to assist it in its evaluation.

The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

ABOUT SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster's cabinets to release the power banks. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 9.5 million power banks in 1,267,000 POIs across more than 2,100 counties and county-level districts in China.

CONTACT US

Investor Relations

Hansen Shi

...

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Energy Monster's strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of technological advancements on the pricing of and demand for its services; competition in the mobile device charging service industry; Chinese governmental policies and regulations affecting the mobile device charging service industry; changes in its revenues, costs or expenditures; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Exhibit A

January 5, 2025

Board of Directors

Smart Share Global Limited

6th Floor, 799 Tianshan W Road

Changning District, Shanghai 200335

People's Republic of China

Dear Directors:

Trustar Mobile Charging Holdings Limited (together with its affiliates,“Trustar Capital”), Mr. Mars Guangyuan Cai, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the“Board”) and Chief Executive Officer of Smart Share Global Limited (the“Company”), Mr. Peifeng Xu, Director and President of the Company, Mr. Victor Yaoyu Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer of the Company, and Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company (such individuals, together with Trustar Capital, the“Consortium Members” and the consortium so formed, the“Consortium”) are pleased to submit this preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the Company in a going private transaction (the“Acquisition”).

We believe that our proposal provides an attractive opportunity to the Company's shareholders. The purchase price set forth in this proposal represents a 74.8% premium to the closing price on the last trading day prior to the date of this proposal and a premium of 68.1% and 70.1% to the volume-weighted average price during the last 30 and 60 trading days, respectively.

The Consortium Members are collaborating on this non-binding proposal on the basis of their shared recognition of the development of China's local services market, the management's extensive experience contributing to the Company's established industry presence and brand awareness, as well as Trustar Capital's leading position in the private equity sector and its expansive ecosystem. In closing, we would like to express our commitment to working together to bring the Acquisition to a successful and timely conclusion. Should you have any questions regarding this proposal, please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to hearing from you.

[remainder of page intentionally blank]