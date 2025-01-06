Cainiao Deploys Latest L4 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle For Public Roads

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao, a global leader in logistics and logistics technology, has recently launched its latest L4-level autonomous vehicle for public roads – the Cainiao Autonomous Vehicle GT Pro. This marks the first major upgrade since the debut of the Cainiao GT in 2024. The GT Pro brings significant improvements across various aspects, including design, range, algorithm optimization and interactive features.

With dimensions of 3694mm in length, 1299mm in width, and 2200mm in height, the GT Pro is comparable in size to a compact passenger vehicle, making it adaptable to a wide variety of road scenarios. The vehicle offers a cargo space of 5 cubic meters, with the capacity to carry 600 to 800 parcels per trip. It boasts an impressive 180-kilometer range, ensuring long-distance efficiency for deliveries.

The GT Pro comes with several design enhancements compared to its predecessor. Notably, it features an interactive front light display that allows the vehicle to communicate its working status across various scenarios. Additionally, the sensor suite has been upgraded, now incorporating one LiDAR and eleven high-definition cameras in a multi-sensor fusion system. This improved setup boosts the vehicle's environmental perception, enhancing its ability to accurately and reliably detect and respond to its surroundings during operation.

Cainiao is one of the first logistics companies in the industry to invest in autonomous delivery vehicle research and operations. Over the past decade, the company has accumulated more than 5 million kilometers of real-world driving experience across closed, semi-closed, and public roads, delivering over 40 million parcels using autonomous vehicles. This extensive experience positions Cainiao as an industry leader in autonomous logistics.

Since the introduction of the Cainiao GT in 2024, by December 2024, the vehicle had reached customers across over 10 provinces in China, including Zhejiang, Shandong, Henan, Shaanxi, Anhui, and Jiangsu. It was deployed in more than 30 counties and municipal-level regions, receiving widespread acclaim from customers for its efficiency and reliability.

Looking ahead, Cainiao plans to advance its technology from high-precision maps to map-free navigation, further expanding the commercial potential of autonomous vehicles. Additionally, the company is exploring new use cases such as supermarket deliveries, and other scenarios, while also developing more customized GT Pro models to meet the diverse needs of various business applications.

About Cainiao Group

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Group is a global leader in e-commerce logistics. Drawing on our deep e-commence insights, purposely built technology and a proven commitment to sustainability, we offer three core services, including global express, global supply chain, and logistics technology solutions.



With a network that spans over 200 countries and territories worldwide, our global express division excels in various segments, including cross-border express delivery and nationwide express services in markets such as China, Europe, and the Americas.

With a long-term mission to achieve nationwide delivery within 24 hours and worldwide delivery within 72 hours, Cainiao Group bridges global markets, empowering businesses and individuals to seize global trade opportunities.

