One Killed, 13 Injured As Russians Shell 40 Settlements In Kherson Region On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and 13 others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Kherson region on Sunday, January 5.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional state administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the following towns and villages in the region came under enemy fire and air strikes: Antonivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Urozhaine, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Veletenske, Vesele, Havrylivka, Dniprovske, Zelenivka, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykilske, Mykolayivka, Mykhaylivka, Molodizhne, Monastyrske, Novooleksandrivka, Novotianka, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Tokarivka, Tomaryne, Tiahyntsi, Ukrainka, Chervonyi Mayak, and Kherson.
Read also:
Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia
region 542 times in past day
Russian troops damaged 2 multi-storey buildings, 15 private houses, an outbuilding and private cars.
According to Prokudin, one person was killed and 13 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
As reported by Ukrinform, a man who came under Russian fire in Antonivka, Kherson region, on January 5 died in hospital.
MENAFN06012025000193011044ID1109057587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.