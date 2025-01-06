Flavored Yogurt Market Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities, Growth And Business Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Flavored yogurt size was at $63.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $28.7 billion from 2018 to 2026.Growing awareness regarding the risk and ill effects of the consumption of food produced/grown using synthetic chemicals is likely to propel the growth of organic flavored yogurt market.Request Sample Report:Strawberry, vanilla, peach and blueberry are the most popular yogurts flavors preferred by the consumers due to their characteristic aroma and taste. Flavored yogurt are the popular choice of breakfast, snack, dessert and beverage among health-conscious consumers. Due to the busy lifestyle, consumers have shifted their preference towards the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the nutritional properties and wide range of flavors and product types available, flavored yogurt have become one of the most preferred choice of convenience food among the consumers.The flavored yogurt market growth is propelled by the growing awareness of the health benefits of yogurt. Active and health conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward nutritional food products including flavored yogurt and other dairy products. Yogurt is a rich source of various essential nutrients including calcium, protein, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins. It is also suitable for fortification to enhance the nutritional value of yogurt and flavor addition to enhance the taste and visual appeal of the product.Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-optionsOn the basis of region, flavored yogurt industry is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). This can be attributed to high per capita consumption of flavored yogurt in majority of the countries in Europe including Germany, France, Italy, UK, among others. Consumers in the region are attracted by the new flavors, and textures of the flavored yogurts and has led to the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a highest CAGR, owing to the rising awareness of the health benefits of flavored yogurt.The key players profiled in this report include Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC, General Mills, Arla Foods, Müller, Fage International S.A., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Emmi Group, and Cabot Creamery.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Greek Yogurt MarketGlobal Drinking Yogurt MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

