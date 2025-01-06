Hyme Energy To Build The World's Largest Industrial Thermal Energy Storage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyme Energy's innovative solution aims to decarbonize steam production utilizing even when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.

Nis Benn, Chief Commercial Officer in Hyme Energy

Hyme logo

Hyme Energy is partnering with Arla Foods to develop the world's largest industrial thermal storage system.

- Nis Benn, Chief Commercial Officer at Hyme EnergyCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyme Energy, a leader in thermal energy storage technology, is collaborating with Arla, one of the world's leading dairy producers, to develop the largest industrial thermal storage system globally.The project, being matured for Arla's milk powder facility in Holstebro, Denmark, aims to deliver cost-effective CO2 reductions in industrial heat production and marks a significant step in Hyme's commercialization journey.This project represents a scalable model for industrial decarbonization while delivering attractive economic benefits . If realized, the system is expected to provide substantial cost savings for Arla while demonstrating how industries reliant on high-temperature heat can transition towards sustainable energy.Pioneering industrial decarbonizationHyme's advanced technology leverages molten salt as a heat storage medium, delivering renewable heat on demand. The system is tailored for energy-intensive industries, such as food and beverage, chemicals, and metals production, where reliable, high-temperature process heat is crucial. The project highlights the economic and operational advantages of integrating thermal energy storage into industrial settings.“This project could be a game-changer for industrial decarbonisation ,” says Nis Benn, Chief Commercial Officer at Hyme Energy.“It will show that reducing CO2 emissions in large-scale industries is not only feasible but also economically attractive. We believe this project will serve as a blueprint for future deployments, and we encourage other industry leaders to join the energy transition.”Hyme and Arla are jointly seeking EU funding for the project and will establish the final foundation for its implementation once the funds are secured.Economic and operational potential of Thermal Energy StorageThe proposed thermal energy storage system, with a capacity of 200 MWh, will convert electricity from renewable sources - such as wind and solar - into heat, which is stored in molten salt tanks above 500°C. The stored heat can then be used to replace fossil fuels in Arla's milk powder production, enabling up to a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from process heat at the Holstebro plant."At Arla, we have taken the commitment to reduce our CO2e emissions in our supply chain by 63% in 2030 (vs our 2015 baseline). We have already reduced our footprint by 37% but to achieve this ambitious goal, partnering with innovative companies is absolutely critical. The technology proposed by Hyme Energy is a real breakthrough and shows potential great promise to reduce fossil fuel consumption. We are excited to see how this project delivers and look forward to potentially scaling this further across our manufacturing network,” says David Boulanger, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain at Arla.Scaling Thermal Energy Solutions for a Sustainable FutureThermal energy storage is increasingly recognized as a critical technology for industrial decarbonisation. By delivering reliable, renewable heat at scale, it addresses one of the most challenging aspects of the energy transition. Hyme's system prioritizes safety and scalability, using robust molten salt storage technology designed for industrial environments.

Nana Christiansen

Hyme Energy

+45 52 19 55 99

...gy

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.