Women Join Forces To Help Women To Help Alleviate The Pressure Of The Modern Day Woman In All Areas Of Her Life.

New Best Seller: Rise and Find

Dive into a multi author anthology cover all the components of a woman's life from parenting to business to finances.

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pinkfix Productions, a multi company, is celebrating their newest best selling book: Rise and Find, an Ambitious Woman's Guide to Building Her Dream Life. Thirteen women from across the United States join forces to help the modern, high achieving women relieve some of the pressure society places on her. These inspiring women will narrate a new storyline for women, one with more support and grace. What these women found during their research, was that women face many challenges not just in their career or family life but also with nutrition, burnout, parenting, legal issues.Jessica Weaver, founder and CEO of Pinkfix Productions, approached lead author of the project, Caroline Tanis, to put together a book featuring different women in business and their specialties. Caroline, who writes the introduction to the book along with her own chapter on women and finances, took the idea and ran with it. She sought out the leading women in their respective fields to make a well rounded book covering all the struggles the modern woman faces. After reading numerous self help, personal development books, Caroline noticed how conflicting the advice could be. She decided to bridge the gap between each area of a women's life and create a book with countless advice that supports each other rather than work against each other.Rise & Find : An Ambitious Woman's Guide to Building Her Dream Life is a mission, it's a call to action for ambitious women ready to take control of their futures. Whether you're juggling multiple roles as a wife, mother, executive, caregiver, or entrepreneur, this anthology challenges you to rethink the boxes society often puts you in. It's time to dream bigger, break down the barriers that hold you back, and craft the life you've always known was possible.Before your job title, or the title of mom/wife/daughter/friend, you are first a woman. You have needs, ambitions, emotions, and dreams. We want to honor these as women and give you the tools and strategies necessary to navigate life so you no longer feel like you are sacrificing or settling.Rise and Find features 13 diverse, powerful authors, Rise & Find delivers invaluable insights from women who've excelled in fields like leadership, health, finance, and personal development. From navigating career advancement to achieving balance in your mind, body, and soul, this mission offers a holistic roadmap for those who aspire to live life fully on their terms. With chapters from health professionals, leadership coaches, and parenting experts, Rise & Find ensures that you're supported in every facet of your journey-whether it's finding clarity in your finances, improving your well-being, or pushing through the ceilings you once thought were unbreakable. Contributing authors include: Caroline Tanis, Brianna Frist-Smith, Nora Gillis, Ilissa Goman, Jaclyn Hoffman, Michele Kelber, Yahi Krahmer, Celina Mattocks, Bethany McCamish, Belkys Pastor, Jamie Van Cuyk, Clara Wang, Lindsay Wheeler.You can tune into PInkfix Productions hit TV show: Women Behind the Millions on E360, featured on Roku, Apple, Amazon Fire, Samsung IOS to watch interviews with all of the contributing authors. Every Thursday night at 7 pm EST, you get to meet the authors of Rise and Find and hear their story. It's been a special season of hearing so many women breaking the corporate mold, turn their pain into beauty, and build out their own legacies.You are worthy of living your dream life, today and forever! What an example to set for your children, nieces, nephews, and it all starts with you!

