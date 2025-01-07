Watch: World's Tallest Woman Takes Flight On Stretcher Check How Crew Surprises Her

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Strapped to a stretcher and boarded onto the flight-that is how the world's tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, travelled to meet her friends in the US and UK. Rumeysa Gelgi is over seven feet tall.

A video of Rumeysa Gelgi's experience has been circulating on social media, with netizens applauding Turkish Airlines for its efforts.

The world's tallest woman, who lives with a rare genetic condition, said she had to fly on a stretcher due to scoliosis (severe spinal curvature).

“I'm literally so excited my heart beats fast. Because of my spine condition, I had to fly on this stretcher. It was great; it was really comfortable,” Rumeysa Gelgi told Guinness World Records.

How the crew surprised the world's tallest woman

Rumeysa Gelgi said the Turkish Airlines went the extra mile to ensure her maximum comfort during the 19-hour journey from Istanbul to San Francisco. The airline removed six seats to install a custom stretcher, allowing Rumeysa to lie flat for the entire journey without hurting her back.

“The entire crew and the chef surprised me with a stunning chocolate cake. This was so kind, so lovely, it made me emotional, to be honest,” added the world's tallest woman, sharing her travel experience with Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi's spine condition

Taking to the comments section of the video, Rumeysa Gelgi shared that she had spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis around 11 years back. Although the surgery reduced the curve, Rumeysa could not sit straight for more than two hours.

“Plus, I have two long rods and 30 screws in my spine, which prevent my spine from bending or twisting. So I always have to keep my back straight and flat. Flying on a stretcher is the safest -and only option for me to travel by air. While the reason is not my height of over 7ft but rather my spinal condition, I feel incredibly blessed to have found a way to make air travel possible!” added the world's tallest woman.