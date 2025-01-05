13 Civilians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A total of 13 civilians have been killed and several others in Israeli across the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli shelling of a station in the southern city of Khan Yunis claimed five Palestinians and left several others wounded.

In the city of Rafah, a civilian was killed in an Israeli drone shelling on Al Shaboura camp.

Meanwhile, seven civilians were killed and others injured in Al Nuseirat camp and in Jabalia Al Balad.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has risen to 45,805 martyrs, most of whom are children and women, amid an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.