عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2299 Ethan Allen Highway Road Closure


1/5/2025 12:15:33 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) To all.

Ethan Allen Highway Rt 7 in Charlotte in the vicinity of 2299 is closed both North and South due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The roadway will be closed for an undermined amount of time while the roadway is cleared. Updates will be furnished as they become available.

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN05012025003118003196ID1109056545


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search