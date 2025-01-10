India's First Green Hydrogen Hub Launched In Andhra Pradesh By PM Modi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amravati, Jan 10 (KNN) In a historic step toward a greener future, Prime Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the NTPC Green Limited (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub Project in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

As India's first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen (NGH) Mission, the project is set to position the state at the forefront of the nation's energy revolution.

This landmark initiative is the result of a collaboration between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

Together, they have formed a joint venture to develop an ambitious 20 GW of renewable energy projects.

Central to the venture's vision is the production of 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of green hydrogen and 7,500 TPD of green derivatives, promising to reshape India's clean energy landscape.

With an estimated investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore, the project is a major economic boost for Andhra Pradesh. Beyond financial returns, it's expected to generate a significant number of job opportunities, creating a ripple effect of growth across local industries.

The initiative aligns seamlessly with India's broader goal of achieving a 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, reinforcing the country's commitment to a sustainable future.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of such ventures in transitioning toward cleaner energy sources while strengthening the nation's energy independence.

Looking beyond Andhra Pradesh, NGEL is setting its sights on Rajasthan, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to develop an even larger 25 GW of renewable energy projects.

Discussions with other states are also underway, signalling NGEL's intent to expand its footprint in green energy.

As India races to meet its green energy targets, projects like this underscore the potential of collaborative efforts in shaping a sustainable, energy-secure future for the country.

