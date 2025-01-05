Tesla experiences first sales decline in decade amid rising competition

(MENAFN) Tesla has reported its first decline in vehicle sales in ten years, with 1.79 million sold in 2024, marking a 1.1 percent decrease compared to the previous year.



This decline comes amid growing competition, particularly from Chinese competitor BYD, which saw a significant increase in its electric vehicle (EV) sales.



While Tesla’s sales fell, BYD saw a 12.1 percent year-on-year rise, reaching 1.76 million units sold.



Tesla also reported delivering 495,570 vehicles in the most recent period, falling short of the expected 503,269 units. Additionally, production figures showed a concerning seven percent year-on-year drop, totaling 459,445 vehicles manufactured.



The delivery breakdown revealed that 471,930 of Tesla’s vehicles were primarily Model 3 and Model Y, while 23,640 units included other models such as the Model S sedan, the new Cybertruck, and the Model X premium SUV.



In Europe, shifting consumer preferences are favoring lower-priced hybrid vehicles, yet Tesla continues to hold its position as the leading all-electric vehicle manufacturer in the UK despite these challenges.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109056293