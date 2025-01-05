Tatadex Hits $10M Trading Volume Post Rebrand, Launches Early User Exclusive Badges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tatadex , an intuitive onchain futures trading designed for beginners, has officially rebranded from tetadex and successfully concluded its public beta. The campaign surpassed $10 million in trading volume and attracted over 100,000 participants, showcasing a strong demand for user-friendly decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. To celebrate the milestone, tatadex also introduced exclusive badges to reward its early users and recognize their contributions to the platform's success.

tatadex simplifies onchain perpetual futures trading with a focus on accessibility, security, and user-friendliness, empowering beginners to confidently explore DeFi. The public beta, leveraging deep integration with the Bitget Wallet app, provided users with a seamless trading experience. Participants explored the platform's mobile-first design, up to 50x leverage on contract pairs, and gamified features that made trading engaging and intuitive. Powered by StarkWare's StarkEx infrastructure, tatadex ensures scalable, self-custodial trading with enhanced privacy and lightning-fast transactions.

To empower its early supporters, tatadex unveiled OG and EB (Early Bird) badges, rewarding early user engagement and providing exclusive benefits for future events. A total of 1,000 OG badges have been created, with 300 already awarded to the top beta testers by transaction volume. The remaining 700 will be distributed over the next three months to active participants in upcoming events. EB badges were issued to other active beta participants who contributed significantly but didn't rank in the top 300.

The rebranding to tatadex reflects the platform's mission to make onchain perpetual futures trading more approachable for beginners. With a fresh identity, tatadex is focused on lowering barriers to DeFi adoption. Looking ahead, the platform plans to release a simplified user interface and more beginner-friendly features, as well as introduce gamified reward systems to enhance user engagement and create a seamless, enjoyable trading experience for all.

About tatadex

tatadex is an intuitive onchain futures trading platform that simplifies decentralized finance for beginners. With features like mobile trading, up to 50x leverage, and gamified rewards, tatadex makes it simple for users to get started with onchain trading while having fun and earning rewards. tatadex is designed to give you full control over your trades in a safe and secure environment.

