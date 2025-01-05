Two Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead, 3 Including Kids Injured In Car-Tourist Bus Collision In Kerala's Kollam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A tragic accident in Chadayamangalam, Kollam, claimed the lives of two Sabarimala pilgrims and left three others, including two children, seriously after their car collided with a bus.

According to a The Hindu report, the accident took place at around 11:30 pm on Saturday, January 4 near Nettathara on MC Road in Kerala's Kollam when they were returning from Sabarimala.

The car, reportedly registered in Maharashtra, was carrying a family from Tamil Nadu. The two deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Sharavanan and 70-year-old Shanmugha Achari – both were residents of Nagercoil.

While one died on the spot, the other died of the injuries the next day on Sunday, January 5. Their car was completely destroyed in the accident, according to the reports. Also Read | J&K news: Four passengers killed in Kishtwar road accident, 2 missing

The wounded, that includes two children, were taken to Taluk Hospital but later referred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. Two of them are said to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the tourist bus has reportedly told the police that the car was on the wrong side of the road when it hit the tourist bus. The eyewitnesses, however, claim that the driver of the tourist bus was trying to overtake another which led to its collision. Also Read | Bus overturns in dense fog in Punjab's Barnala; 3 women activists of farmer organisation killed, 30 injured

In another incident, a major fire broke out at a scrap shop in a residential area near Chembumukku in Kochi on Sunday morning, triggering panic among people. Fire and rescue service units rushed to the spot and launched efforts to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

The rapidly spreading fire prompted the evacuation of residents from the vicinity. However, no casualties were reported, they said. According to local residents, the fire erupted around 10 am at the shop, which has been operating in the area for several years. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.