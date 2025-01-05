HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Celebrates Three Decades of Wealth Creation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 02t January 2025: HDFC Flexi Cap Fund (“the Fund”), an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, has successfully completed 30 years. Since its inception on 1st January 1995, the Fund has demonstrated its ability to generate long-term wealth for investors, delivering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.13%. (As on 29th November, 2024) An investment of ₹1,00,000 since inception would have grown to approximately ₹1.88 crore, outperforming the benchmark NIFTY 500 TRI by (₹1.52cr). Further, a SIP of ₹10,000 systematically invested since inception on the first business day of every month (total investment of ₹35.90 lakhs) in the fund would have grown to ~ ₹20.65 crores as of 29th November 2024.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, one of the flagship equity schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund, is the 4th Fund in HDFC MF’s equity product suite that will have a history of 30 years. Over the past 30 years, the Fund has successfully navigated multiple market cycles, showcasing its robust investment philosophy of focusing on quality companies with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. The fund’s emphasis on good quality businesses, valuation discipline, and strategic long-term positioning has made it a trusted choice among investors.

The Fund’s investment strategy revolves around bottom-up approach to stock selection with focus on quality companies at reasonable valuations. The idea is to select strong companies with growth drivers in the medium to long term. After a considered evaluation of the industry and business cycle and the positioning of a company within that sector, risk-adjusted position is taken in the portfolio.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund adopts a robust risk management approach cantered on 4 key pillars. Compliance with regulatory and internal risk guardrails ensures alignment with mandates, backed by real-time checks and ongoing monitoring. The research-driven investment process, supported by an in-house team emphasizes both quantitative and qualitative aspects. Portfolio construction strategically assesses position sizing, considering industry cycles and company positioning. Diversification across sectors and themes, coupled with flexibility in market capitalizations, underscores the fund's commitment to resilient and well-managed investments.

Mr. Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC, commented: "HDFC Flexi Cap Fund's journey over the past three decades is a testament to our disciplined investment philosophy and unwavering commitment to investor wealth creation. The Fund has navigated various market cycles and emerged stronger each time, reflecting the resilience of our investment processes. This milestone reinforces our focus on delivering long-term value to our investors."

Ms. Roshi Jain, Senior Fund Manager, HDFC AMC, added: "We take great pride in helping investors create wealth through this Fund. Our consistent focus on identifying high-quality businesses with sustainable growth drivers has enabled us to create wealth for our investors. As we move forward, we remain committed to our goal of delivering better risk-adjusted returns through a balanced and diversified approach."







