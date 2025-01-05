Türkiye’s defense, aerospace industry’s export reaches USD7.2 billion last year

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry reached a major milestone in 2024, with exports hitting USD7.2 billion, a 29 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to Haluk Gorgun, head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat. This figure exceeded the industry’s export target of USD6.5 billion by 11 percent. Gorgun shared the achievement on the X platform, emphasizing the remarkable growth of the sector.



Gorgun attributed this success to the strong international cooperation and networking efforts of Turkish companies. He pointed out that these companies have expanded their reach beyond specific regions, exporting products to nearly the entire world. The industry's global expansion is supported by the growing demand for Türkiye’s defense and aerospace products, which are equipped with advanced technologies.



He also highlighted the sector’s ongoing commitment to innovation and expanding its global footprint. "We are determined to open new horizons, break records, and carry Türkiye’s technological power into the future," Gorgun said, underscoring the role of defense industry products and technologies in achieving this growth.



Looking ahead to 2025, Gorgun expressed optimism, vowing to continue striving for a permanent increase in exports. The industry will focus on maintaining its momentum and enhancing the export of high-value products to solidify Türkiye's position in the global defense market.

