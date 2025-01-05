Galatasaray extend lead to 11 points over Fenerbahce after win against Goztepe

(MENAFN) Unbeaten Turkish Super Lig leaders, Galatasaray, extended their lead to 11 points over Fenerbahce after a 2-1 victory against Izmir's Goztepe in Istanbul on Saturday. Galatasaray took the lead early in the 10th minute when Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen converted a penalty after Turkish defender Kaan Ayhan was fouled while attempting a header in the box.



Goztepe responded in the 27th minute, with Brazilian forward Romulo scoring a goal on a counterattack, leveling the score. However, Galatasaray regained the advantage in the 61st minute when Turkish winger Yunus Akgun fired a low shot from a narrow angle, beating the goalkeeper for a 2-1 lead.



Galatasaray’s Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira had a goal ruled out by VAR after an offside call, with teammate Osimhen being caught offside before Torreira's header from a corner kick was disallowed. Despite this, Galatasaray held on to their lead and secured all three points, raising their tally to 47 points from 17 matches.



Goztepe, with 28 points, remain in fifth place after the loss. Meanwhile, second-place Fenerbahce, with 36 points, will face struggling Hatayspor, who are in the relegation zone with just nine points, at Istanbul’s Ulker Stadium on Sunday.

