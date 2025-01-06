Who Is Dhanashree Verma? Youtuber, Former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Contestant Married To Yuzvendra Chahal In 2020

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The divorce rumour of YouTuber and former contestant of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Dhanashree Verma, with Yuzvendra Chahal have intensified after the cricketer deleted all his photos with his wife.

Amid speculation, Dhanashree Verma was in a similar situation with Hardik Pandya's wife Nataša Stanković , before the two were about to confirm their separation. Verma is facing massive social abuse with users trolling her on Instagram and other platforms.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree Verma is a YouTube content creator who was married to Yuzvendra Chahal in a private ceremony in 2020. Over the past few months, social media is filled with rumours that all is not well between the two.

Dhanashree Verma was born in Dubai and completed her medical education in 2014. After earning her degree, Verma pursued her career as a dentist. However, she decided to switch her professional career to choreographer.

Rumours were fuelled when Chahal removed all photos with Dhanashree from social media, prompting rumours of divorce between the husband and wife.

Dhanashree Verma was a dentist by profession, until she decided to venture into the field of dancing and became a YouTuber. Verma is a social media influencer with nearly 6.2 million followers.

The YouTuber was a finalist on season 11 of the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Dhanashree Verma managed to reach among the top 5 contestants along with Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha.

The show was won by Manisha Rani who received ₹30 lakh as the prize money.

Dhanashree Verma net worth

According to media reports, Dhanashree Verma has a net worth of $3 million in 2025. The social media influencer's main source of revenue includes choreography, brand endorsements, social media promotion, advertisement, etc.

Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal divorce rumours

Before deleting Dhanashree Verma's photographs from his Instagram account, Chahal had also unfollowed his wife on social media. Dhanashree Verma had also unfollowed Chahal on the platform. The move had further raised the speculations about their divorce.