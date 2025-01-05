Türkiye Trade minister states exports, imports between Syria, Türkiye to rise

(MENAFN) Türkiye will get into a huge move with Syria in the recent time in terms of trade, investments, and reconstruction of the nation, stated Turkish trade minister.



Saying at the Türkiye Exporters Assembly conference on Friday, Omer Bolat stated that Türkiye’s trade with Syria was USD1.8 billion in exports and USD660 million in imports in 2011.



Türkiye’s trade data with Syria in 2024 included USD2.2 billion in exports and USD438 million in imports, rose approximately in exports from Türkiye to Syria.



He stated: “Türkiye’s Free Trade Agreement with Syria was signed and approved in 2007 but it was suspended after civil war had begun in Syria in 2011.



“In the new period, we are completing our preparations for both Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and customs regimes by working with the Syrian authorities. We will try to maximize our trade and investment relations at the point of having a strong Syria.”



