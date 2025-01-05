New Year’s assault in New Orleans raises alarms over local extremism threat

(MENAFN) After months of cautions about rising international threats, the deadly New Year’s assault in New Orleans has elevated alarms about the recent and unpredictable nature of terrorism, in line with officials and analysts.



The assault, in which veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into New Year’s celebration festival, murdering 14 individuals, has raised doubts about the increasing risk of local extremism in the US.



The assault came after a tumultuous international landscape, such as the problems in Syria after previous month’s fall of Bashar Assad, which led to a revival of Daesh/ISIS members in the area.



Openly inspired by Daesh/ISIS, Jabbar’s assault was not connected to any globe operatives, but stressed the recent threat from people radicalizing in isolation.



Outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray had long cautioned of the ability for violence stemming from foreign terrorist groups. Following Hamas’ October 2023 assault in Israel, he stressed the risk of similar assault on US soil.



MENAFN05012025000045016953ID1109055620