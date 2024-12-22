Universal Robots To Host 'Largest Collaborative Robot Conference And Trade Show' In North America

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Universal Robots to host 'largest collaborative robot and trade show' in North America

December 22, 2024 by David Edwards

Collaborative robots (cobots) are the fastest-growing segment of industrial automation with the global forecasted a skyrocketing 20+ percent growth through 2028.

As the market leader and pioneer of collaborative robotics, Universal Robots (UR) is at the forefront of transforming the way cobots work, helping businesses unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and innovation, including artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The company says it will hold the nation's largest cobot conference and trade show, Collaborate North America 2025 , which takes place in Novi, Michigan, January 28, 2025 and is free to attend.

This one-day, in-person event brings together 500+ manufacturing professionals from across North America, automation specialists, educators, and industry thought leaders from renowned institutions and companies such as MIT, Siemens, and the Association for Advancing Automation (A3).

Jonathan Sbert, vice president of sales, Americas, Universal Robots, says:“Whether you're exploring cobots for the first time or looking to expand your automation capabilities, this event will provide the inspiration, tools, and connections needed to succeed.”

Event highlights

Hands-On Demonstrations : Attendees can explore 30+ different cobot-powered solutions for applications such as welding, quality inspection, material handling, machine tending, assembly, painting, and palletizing. The hands-on demos are presented by UR and its UR+ ecosystem partners including A.I Automation, Schmalz, Magswitch, PIAB, Zimmer, Schunk, Flexline Automation, Acumino AI, and SICK.

Keynote Presentations : The opening keynote will be delivered by Universal Robots' Chief Commercial Officer, Stacey Moser. She is joined by leading voices in robotics and automation, including a few surprise speakers from dominant automotive and AI chip making technology companies delivering insights on industry trends and practical applications. Additional speakers include:

Ben Armstrong (Executive Director and Research Scientist, MIT) : Ben Armstrong specializes in innovation and operational performance in manufacturing, focusing on how companies adopt advanced technologies. His work at MIT involves researching the intersection of robotics, workforce development, and operational efficiency to ensure sustainable growth in the industrial sector.

Jake Hall (The Manufacturing Millennial) : Jake Hall is a prominent advocate for modernizing the manufacturing industry through automation and emerging technologies. Known for his engaging social media presence and thought leadership, he bridges the gap between traditional manufacturing practices and future-forward innovations.

Alex Shikany (Vice President, Membership & Market Intelligence, A3) : Alex Shikany provides data-driven insights to guide businesses in adopting robotics and AI technologies. His expertise includes market trends, industry growth analysis, and strategies for integrating automation into existing operations.

Bernd Raithel (Director, Factory Automation, Siemens) : Bernd Raithel leads the development of advanced automation solutions that drive efficiency and Industry 4.0 adoption. With expertise in robotics, AI, and smart technologies, he focuses on creating intelligent, connected factories. A champion of innovation, Bernd works to accelerate automation adoption and shape the future of manufacturing.

Networking Opportunities : Attendees can engage with peers, decision-makers, and industry influencers to exchange ideas and foster collaboration.

Universal Robots is offering complimentary passes right now at the company's website .