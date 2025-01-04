China Matters' Feature: Preserving Tradition In Every Bite Of Yantai

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known as the "Capital of Shandong Cuisine," Yantai is home to iconic dishes like Fushan noodles, a traditional food with a history spanning over two centuries. Celebrated for their springy, tender texture and delicate flavor, Fushan noodles hold symbolic significance in local celebrations. Quan Fujian, an inheritor of this provincial intangible cultural heritage, has dedicated over 18 years to mastering the craft. He not only preserves traditional techniques but also promotes them through social media platforms like Douyin, attracting students from all over the world.

Meanwhile, Zang Chaiyuan, a young craftsperson born in 1997, is revitalizing the traditional food of Huabobo, a flower-shaped steamed bun popular in the Jiaodong Peninsula. By integrating creative designs with traditional methods, Zang has brought this heritage to new audiences while retaining its cultural essence. Her efforts, amplified by social media, have garnered admiration both nationally and internationally.

In this video , we showcase how Quan and Zang represent two generations dedicated to preserving and innovating Yantai's culinary traditions. Curious to see how their crafts blend tradition with modernity? Watch to discover more!

YouTube Link:

SOURCE China Matters