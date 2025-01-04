Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Bahrain On Winning Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Saturday evening a cable to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, congratulating him on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Kuwait hosted the tourney, which pitted eight teams against each other, during the period from December 21 until January 4.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince commended Bahrain's brilliant performance, and sportsmanship of the participating teams as well as fans' high turnout that embodied fraternal bonds among GCC States.

His Highness the Crown Prince wished everlasting good health to the King of Bahrain, and further progress and prosperity to Bahrain under the King's wise leadership. (end)

msa









MENAFN04012025000071011013ID1109055110