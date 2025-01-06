The Menace Of Online Gambling

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Peerzada Aarif

Recently, a went on social showing a man from Srinagar who had lost around 80 lakh rupees while playing gambling on a site called Teen Patti. This is the first instance where an individual has lost such a substantial amount to the menace of gambling.

Many people in the valley have lost money on these platforms. Earlier, a man from Baramulla lost 42 lakh rupees through online gambling, forcing his parents to sell their house to repay the debt. Another individual from the town gambled away 32 lakh rupees and now suffers from severe depression.

To quote the recent instance of the man from Srinagar: as per reports and his own statement on social media, he had invested his entire savings and borrowed money from friends and relatives.

This menace of online gaming and gambling has become a nuisance in our society. More and more youth are becoming involved and addicted to it, leading to huge monetary losses and causing significant problems for their families. This issue needs to be brought to light to seek immediate public attention and curb this menace.

Online gambling refers to any form of gambling or gaming conducted on the internet. This includes platforms like virtual poker, casinos, and sports betting. Popular online gambling platforms worldwide include sports betting, online casinos, poker, blackjack, lotteries, roulette, slots, arbitrage betting, baccarat, and bingo.

Teen Patti is another popular Indian gambling card game that originated from the English game of three-card brag and is influenced by poker. It is also known as flush or flash in some areas.

Gambling, in general, is not a new phenomenon. People have engaged in gambling in offline modes, resulting in substantial monetary losses. However, the advent of online gambling using smartphones and the internet poses more significant risks and threats. In offline gambling, social restrictions and stigma limited gamblers' networks and participation. However, the plague of online gambling has become a silent killer, with youth wasting their time and money via smartphones and the internet, resulting in massive financial losses.

This addiction leaves many young individuals gambling throughout the night, negatively impacting their physical and psychological well-being. Social influences, particularly through social media and peer interactions, normalize gambling behaviors, making them more appealing to adolescents. Mental health issues like anxiety and depression are closely linked to online gambling addiction, as individuals often use gambling to cope.

During these online gambling activities, individuals often chase their previous losses, leading to even greater financial setbacks. This cycle leaves them in a state of regret, depression, anxiety, and severe psychological trauma.

This menace is spreading rapidly among youth, particularly teenagers, who, driven by greed and the desire to earn easy money, become deeply addicted to these gambling platforms.

One major reason people resort to gambling is their desire for shortcuts to wealth, avoiding hard work. However, such practices drain financial resources and cause anxiety, depression, poor mental health, and strained social relationships. Another reason for youth falling prey to gambling apps is the influence of celebrities and social media influencers promoting these platforms, attracting young minds. In some cases, individuals who face significant financial losses may even contemplate suicide.

At a time when the Kashmir Valley is grappling with crises tearing apart its social fabric, drug addiction has already taken a heavy toll on its youth, destroying their physical and mental health. Now, this additional threat of online gambling involving young children could lead to disastrous consequences if not addressed immediately.

To curb the menace of online gambling, our society needs an integrated and comprehensive approach involving different sections of the community.

Parents can play a vital role in shaping their children's online gaming habits by monitoring what they play and for how long. Such social control can positively impact children. Parents can also set time limits, encourage regular breaks, and engage their children in alternative activities to break these habits. Playing physical games with children can help them find a range of activities to enjoy.

Parents should also talk to their children about these gambling sites, helping them identify and express their feelings. Providing support and fostering strong parent-child relationships can protect children from unhealthy behaviors. Research suggests parental support is linked to fewer gaming problems over time.

Spending quality time with children and involving them in offline activities can eradicate the ill effects of online gambling and gaming.

Counseling sessions in schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions are urgently needed to guide and counsel youth about the adverse effects of such gambling apps. At the community level, religious clerics can address this issue through socially relevant sermons.

On an individual level, youth should limit social media use and reduce screen time to avoid these traps and scams. They must avoid bad company that encourages gambling. Instead, they should engage in sports and productive activities, recognizing that wealth requires planned, hard work rather than reliance on scams and risky platforms.

Strict cyber laws are essential to mitigate financial risks. Such dangerous apps and platforms should be banned, and existing laws must be enforced and implemented strictly.

