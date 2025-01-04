Breton Warns Afd Over Musk's Election Influence Ahead Of Interview
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Former European Commissioner Thierry Breton emphasized the need
to respect EU laws on systemic platforms during elections. In a
statement Saturday on X, Breton addressed Alice Weidel, the
chancellor candidate for Germany's far-right Alternative for
Germany (AfD) party, cautioning that her planned live discussion
with Elon Musk on January 9 could provide her an unfair advantage
in the campaign, Azernews reports.
The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of Musk's support for
the AfD, which has drawn criticism from the German government ahead
of the February 23 snap election.
In an earlier interview with Stern, German Chancellor Olaf
Scholz addressed Musk's comments, including his description of
Scholz as an "incompetent fool." Scholz called for calm, stating
that Germany remains a "strong and stable democracy" and dismissed
the remarks as irrelevant to the country's democratic
decision-making. He underscored that the election will reflect the
will of the German people, not "the erratic comments of an American
billionaire."
MENAFN04012025000195011045ID1109055000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.