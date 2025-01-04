Protection From Glide Bombs, Air Raids - Zelensky On His Agenda At Upcoming Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein air base in Germany will talk to partners about protection from guided bombs and Russian air raids.

That's according to the President's address to the nation posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"We are already preparing for the meeting at Ramstein: a meeting is scheduled for the next week. Dozens of partner countries, among them those who can strengthen our capabilities not only in missile defense, but also in protection from guided bombs, from Russian warplanes. We will talk to them about this, we will convince them. Life needs protection here and now in Ukraine, and air defense systems must work to this end," Zelensky noted.

He thanked all partners "who understand this and help us develop our air shield."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is scheduled for January 9. It will be held at the American Ramstein air base in Germany under the chairmanship of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Photo: President's Office